Chemi-Pharm chosen as Company of the Year 2021
Chemical company Chemi-Pharm was chosen as the Company of the Year at a gala on Thursday evening.
The best company of the year was chosen from candidates for the entrepreneurship award, put out by Enterprise Estonia and the Estonian Employers' Confederation, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry's competitiveness ranking.
Economic indicators, managing in a difficult economic environment, creating jobs, contributions to employee wellness, export, responsibility and societal contribution were all taken into consideration for the award.
Chemi-Pharm develops, produces and markets disinfectants, personal hygiene products and cleaning and special care products.
Enterprise Estonia chairman Peeter Raudsepp said Chemi-Pharm characterizes an ambition to create the best products in the world. "It is notable that it was this Estonian cleaning and disinfectant producer stood out during a health crisis. Only a well-managed and smart company could go along with a tenfold increase to demand and concurrently contribute to research and development and finding new business directions," Raudsepp said while acknowledging winners of other categories, as well.
The employers' confederation CEO Arto Aas said this year's contest showed that Estonian companies have come out of the crisis stronger thanks to impressive reaction speed, an ability to learn and innovation.
Chamber of Commerce and Industry board chair Toomas Luman said there should be more companies like Chemi-Pharm, which implements scientific achievements and acts to improve the well-being of everyone.
Winners of Enterprise Estonia's and the Employers' Confederation's Entrepreneurship Award:
Innovator of 2021 - Chemi-Pharm AS
Exporter of 2021 - SRC Group AS
Design Applier of 2021 - ElectroAir OÜ
Tourism Developer of 2021 - Lee Restoran OÜ
Family Enterprise of 2021 - Nõo Lihatööstus OÜ
Foreign Investor of 2021 - Ensto Ensek AS
Winners of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry's competitiveness ranking awards:
Most Competitive Large Company - Eesti Gaas AS
Most Competitive Small and Medium-sized Company - Kapitel AS
Most Competitive Micro Company - Kirkmayer Industries OÜ
Most competitive companies by field of activity:
Communications and IT - Telia Eesti AS
Industrial and energy - Eesti Gaas AS
Food - Liviko AS
Financial intermediation - Tavid AS
Wholesale - Sandmani Grupi AS
Retail - Selver AS
Construction - Merko Ehitus AS
Service - NG Investeeringud OÜ
Real estate - Kapitel AS
Transport and logistics - DSV Estonia AS
Agriculture, forestry, fishing - Vestman Energia AS
Design and architecture - Saksa Automaatika OÜ
--
Editor: Kristjan Kallaste