Chemi-Pharm chosen as Company of the Year 2021

Chemical company Chemi-Pharm was chosen as the Company of the Year at a gala on Thursday evening.

The best company of the year was chosen from candidates for the entrepreneurship award, put out by Enterprise Estonia and the Estonian Employers' Confederation, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry's competitiveness ranking.

Economic indicators, managing in a difficult economic environment, creating jobs, contributions to employee wellness, export, responsibility and societal contribution were all taken into consideration for the award.

Chemi-Pharm develops, produces and markets disinfectants, personal hygiene products and cleaning and special care products.

Enterprise Estonia chairman Peeter Raudsepp said Chemi-Pharm characterizes an ambition to create the best products in the world. "It is notable that it was this Estonian cleaning and disinfectant producer stood out during a health crisis. Only a well-managed and smart company could go along with a tenfold increase to demand and concurrently contribute to research and development and finding new business directions," Raudsepp said while acknowledging winners of other categories, as well.

The employers' confederation CEO Arto Aas said this year's contest showed that Estonian companies have come out of the crisis stronger thanks to impressive reaction speed, an ability to learn and innovation.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry board chair Toomas Luman said there should be more companies like Chemi-Pharm, which implements scientific achievements and acts to improve the well-being of everyone.

Winners of Enterprise Estonia's and the Employers' Confederation's Entrepreneurship Award:

Innovator of 2021 - Chemi-Pharm AS

Exporter of 2021 - SRC Group AS

Design Applier of 2021 - ElectroAir OÜ

Tourism Developer of 2021 - Lee Restoran OÜ

Family Enterprise of 2021 - Nõo Lihatööstus OÜ

Foreign Investor of 2021 - Ensto Ensek AS

Winners of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry's competitiveness ranking awards:

Most Competitive Large Company - Eesti Gaas AS

Most Competitive Small and Medium-sized Company - Kapitel AS

Most Competitive Micro Company - Kirkmayer Industries OÜ

Most competitive companies by field of activity:

Communications and IT - Telia Eesti AS

Industrial and energy - Eesti Gaas AS

Food - Liviko AS

Financial intermediation - Tavid AS

Wholesale - Sandmani Grupi AS

Retail - Selver AS

Construction - Merko Ehitus AS

Service - NG Investeeringud OÜ

Real estate - Kapitel AS

Transport and logistics - DSV Estonia AS

Agriculture, forestry, fishing - Vestman Energia AS

Design and architecture - Saksa Automaatika OÜ

