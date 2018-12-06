Criminal investigation into major private health clinic

A criminal investigation has been launched into the Medita Clinic, one of the largest private sector bidders in public procurement tenders in the health sector in Estonia.

The Northern District Prosecutor's Office initiated the investigation in accordance with the Penal Code section concerning the transmission of false information, according to ETV investigative show Pealtnägija.

The Medita Clinic was the largest private provider of specialist medical care and had been pursuing close to 40 separate contracts for providing care in Tallinn and Tartu. Many of its competitors had attacked the clinic as little more than a shell company.

Whilst the clinic has been operating in Tartu for several years, it is a relative newcomer in Tallinn. According to the Pealtnägija report, it is being investigated by the prosecutor's office for submitting false information in a project for a hospital premises in Tallinn.

License revoked

The Health Board's legal advisor, Agne Ojasaar, confirmed that the board had recoursed to the prosecutor's office over the alleged infractions, but declined to elaborate on that.

When asked if the clinic presently has facilities for specialised medical care in Tallinn, Ms Ojasaar replied that: ''In the current state of play, we can confirm only that a special hospital license was issued to the company in May this year, but this was rescinded in November, meaning Medita cannot provide services in Tallinn under that license''.

The Norther Disctict Prosecutor's Office confirmed (via a spokesperson) that the clinic is under investigation for alleged transmission of false information, but that the prodedure is at an early stage with no individual being investigated as a subject as yet.

Head of Medita Kristo Ausmees told Pealtnägija that he was aware of the proceedings, but could not comment further.

An earlier episode of Pealnägija, broadcast at the end of September, dealt with confusion surrounding public procurement tenders involving Medita.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!