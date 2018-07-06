news

Ministry's desire to confine legal education to Tartu not clear in practice ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Tartu University
Tartu University Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
News

The Ministry of Education and Research in Estonia has announced its hopes to confine all legal education in Estonia to Tartu University, starting from Autumn 2019. It is not yet clear how this will be carried out, however.

A recent proposal communicated to Tartu University from the Ministry stated that ''Legal curricula are to be the sole responsibility of Tartu University. We are of the position that other universities are not to use state-funded grants in order to provide free study in the legal curriculum.''

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Research, Indrek Reimand, has said that there is a desire on the part of the ministry to clarify areas of responsibility assigned to Estonian universities.

However, the move has met with opposition, not to mention confusion. Human Rights law Professor Mart Susi of Tallinn Univeristy believes that such a concentration of legal education in Tartu alone would prove academically destructive, and the University has turned to both the Ministry of Justice and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) for support.

''We live in a civil society in which an individual's life cannot be commanded or restricted in such a way, by any public authority – in this case a ministry,'' Mr. Susi said.

Not clear exactly what ministry wants to change, other than streamlining existing situation

In any case at this stage, discussions between the ministry and higher education institutions in Estonia are still very much on the table and cannot be unequivocally commented on.

Indrek Reimand has said that ''The whole objective of the process is to align the higher education insitutions and their courses more closely with the needs of the labour market.''

''This includes cutting excess activity where there is a perceived need to do so, and conversely increase those areas where a societal necessity clearly exists,'' he went on.

What the ministry's aims are and how it plans to implement them are still not abundantly clear however, since in practice the legal education in Estonia is already solely or largely under the aegis of Tartu University.

The highest court in the land, the Supreme Court of Estonia, is also located in Tartu, and not Tallinn.

Tartu University's own view

Tartu University Law Faculty director Peep Pruks, who is an advocate of this Tartu-only approach to legal education, has said that the reason is a need to align funding to reflect that responsibility.

''Under the present system universities are given a pot of money, so to speak, and can then decided for themselves how to use this and on what types of teaching,'' he explained.

''This new proposal and the changes it would bring mean that we will start to allocate money according to areas of responsibility,'' he went on.

And back to the ministry...

For his part, however, Indrek Reimand, refutes this.

"The number of students in a given field of responsibility is one indicator, but this does not areas outside that field of responsibility cannot under any circumstances be taught, or that no funding will be given in these cases,'' he explained.

Thus the situation remains highly unclear. Whether and how the Ministry can manage tertiary education to that extent, not only in the law field but in all areas, should have more light shed on it by the end of the year.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

ministry of education and researchtallinn universitytartu universityministry of educationlegal education in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
11:47

Close to 8,000 cyber security-related incidents in first half of 2018

11:01

Ministry's desire to confine legal education to Tartu not clear in practice

10:06

Anett Kontaveit reaches round three of Wimbledon

05.07

CERN invites Estonia to submit membership application

05.07

Government may discuss lowering electricity excise duty this autumn

05.07

Pope to hold mass on Tallinn Freedom Square

05.07

Tallinn mayor turns to court to fight party financing watchdog injunction

05.07

Infographic: 12 Estonian ambassadors changing posts this summer

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
05.07

Government may discuss lowering electricity excise duty this autumn

04.07

Amount of money laundered via Danske Bank Estonia could be €7 billion

03.07

Port of Tallinn selling coal terminal plant for reported €3.8 million

03.07

Estonian companies to get around €100 million with help of EstFund

02.07

Stora Enso to move group's financial center to Estonia

02.07

Flag carrier Nordica ends 2017 with €900,000 profit

02.07

European Central Bank approves Luminor cross-border merger

02.07

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

Opinion
26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
19:02

Gallery: Ceremony marks start of The Yorkshire Regiment's Estonian tour

18:19

Future ambassador Vseviov on Estonian-US relations and national defence

17:42

Border guards apprehend eight suspected illegal entrants to Estonia

16:45

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

15:44

Former prominent Communist Party member dies

15:10

Swedbank: Free regional public transport not to impact consumer prices

14:07

Prime Minister meeting with Chinese counterpart in Bulgaria

13:03

Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia

12:20

Siim Kallas suggests Putin's talking points for upcoming meeting with Trump

11:47

Close to 8,000 cyber security-related incidents in first half of 2018

11:01

Ministry's desire to confine legal education to Tartu not clear in practice

10:06

Anett Kontaveit reaches round three of Wimbledon

08:51

June consumer price index up 4% on year

05.07

CERN invites Estonia to submit membership application

05.07

Government may discuss lowering electricity excise duty this autumn

05.07

Pope to hold mass on Tallinn Freedom Square

05.07

Tallinn mayor turns to court to fight party financing watchdog injunction

05.07

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

05.07

Infographic: 12 Estonian ambassadors changing posts this summer

05.07

Finnish citizen suspected of having received drugs by mail

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: