Archimedes, Estonian universities to take part in US education conference

The Archimedes Foundation together with Estonian universities will take part in NAFSA, the largest annual higher education conference in North America, next week to introduce and promote Estonia's English-language curricula, application conditions and available grants.

This year's NAFSA conference and expo will take place from 27 May through 1 June in Philadelphia. Over 9,000 educational experts, professors and specialists are expected to attend, including representatives of the University of Tartu (TÜ), Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) and Tallinn University (TLÜ).

As of the current academic year, there are altogether 92 American students studying in bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs in Estonia. The most popular curricula among Americans studying in Estonia are political science, business and administration as well as the management field. In addition, dozens of American students study in Estonia as an exchange student or participate in summer courses organised by Estonian universities.

There are American students studying at all seven Estonian universities — TÜ, TLÜ, TTÜ, the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (EMTA), Estonian Business School (EBS), the Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMÜ) and the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA).

"The U.S. is one of the most important markets for us," said Merili Reismann, international education marketing senior specialist at Archimedes Foundation. "We have been actively participating in the largest North American conference NAFSA: Association of International Educators for several years with the goal of introducing our activities more broadly and so that our universities can find cooperation partners from across the globe."

Study in Estonia is a cooperation initiative that introduces Estonia as a country offering high quality higher education opportunities. All Estonian institutions of higher education at which it is possible to study in at least one program that is taught fully in English and is internationally recognised can participate in the the program.

The activities of Study in Estonia are coordinated by the Archimedes Foundation in the framework of the Dora Pluss program, which is being realised via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and with the aid of EU structural support.