news

Archimedes, Estonian universities to take part in US education conference ({{commentsTotal}})

News
University students in a lecture.
University students in a lecture. Source: (Marju Himma/ERR)
News

The Archimedes Foundation together with Estonian universities will take part in NAFSA, the largest annual higher education conference in North America, next week to introduce and promote Estonia's English-language curricula, application conditions and available grants.

This year's NAFSA conference and expo will take place from 27 May through 1 June in Philadelphia. Over 9,000 educational experts, professors and specialists are expected to attend, including representatives of the University of Tartu (TÜ), Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) and Tallinn University (TLÜ).

As of the current academic year, there are altogether 92 American students studying in bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs in Estonia. The most popular curricula among Americans studying in Estonia are political science, business and administration as well as the management field. In addition, dozens of American students study in Estonia as an exchange student or participate in summer courses organised by Estonian universities.

There are American students studying at all seven Estonian universities — TÜ, TLÜ, TTÜ, the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (EMTA), Estonian Business School (EBS), the Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMÜ) and the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA).

"The U.S. is one of the most important markets for us," said Merili Reismann, international education marketing senior specialist at Archimedes Foundation. "We have been actively participating in the largest North American conference NAFSA: Association of International Educators for several years with the goal of introducing our activities more broadly and so that our universities can find cooperation partners from across the globe."

Study in Estonia is a cooperation initiative that introduces Estonia as a country offering high quality higher education opportunities. All Estonian institutions of higher education at which it is possible to study in at least one program that is taught fully in English and is internationally recognised can participate in the the program.

The activities of Study in Estonia are coordinated by the Archimedes Foundation in the framework of the Dora Pluss program, which is being realised via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and with the aid of EU structural support.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

educationhigher educationarchimedes foundation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
24.05

Russian Expert: Estonia viable state, attack on it would be disastrous

24.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Russian media not a trustworthy source

24.05

Refugees in Estonia given a freer rein in finding their own accommodation

24.05

Tartu Pro Patria members sign statement calling for Kiisler's removal

23.05

Audit office identifies gaps in Defence League training of wartime units

23.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Combating corruption requires political will

23.05

Repairs to Tartu rail signalling system to take months, cost millions

23.05

Kaljulaid, Ukrainian prime minister discuss geopolitical, economic issues

BUSINESS
24.05

Estonia to not require local bank account for e-residents starting business

24.05

Ratas departs for Toronto, Ottawa

23.05

Tallink to list on Helsinki Stock Exchange

23.05

Minister: Pulp mill plan procedure has only just begun

22.05

Prisma to switch two more Tallinn locations to 24-hour schedule

21.05

Unemployment fund to dedicate €11m over four years to language training

21.05

Industrial output in Estonia up since last year

18.05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Centre Party deputy chairman Jaanus Karilaid.

Karilaid: Reform alone would gain from change of government this autumn

Commenting on rumors that a plan exists to swap the current three-party government coalition for a new one led by the opposition Reform Party and Pro Patria this autumn, Centre Party Deputy Chairman Jaanus Karilaid said that such an unlikely scenario would benefit the Reform Party alone.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:40

Number of attacks in East Ukraine highest during week of Kaljulaid's visit

13:44

Enterprise Estonia deems language proficiency requirement unnecessary

12:52

NIB, LHV launch €20 million programme to support Estonian SMEs

11:57

87 year-old woman dies after reported attack with walking stick

10:49

Archimedes, Estonian universities to take part in US education conference

09:54

Port of Tallinn IPO begins Friday, shares to cost €1.40-1.80

08:51

2018 first quarter construction volume up 21%

24.05

Karilaid: Reform alone would gain from change of government this autumn

24.05

Tartu County opts for free public transport

24.05

Recent warm spell in Estonia to be interrupted by couple of chilly nights

24.05

National audit office identifies weaknesses in critical database care

24.05

Estonian President visits war-torn eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk

24.05

Russian Expert: Estonia viable state, attack on it would be disastrous

24.05

Estonia to not require local bank account for e-residents starting business

24.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Russian media not a trustworthy source

24.05

Refugees in Estonia given a freer rein in finding their own accommodation

24.05

Ratas departs for Toronto, Ottawa

24.05

Tartu Pro Patria members sign statement calling for Kiisler's removal

23.05

Audit office identifies gaps in Defence League training of wartime units

23.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Combating corruption requires political will

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: