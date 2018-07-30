Estonia to collect addresses of residents studying, working abroad

Estonian employers and universities will have to begin providing to the Population Register the temporary addresses of people working and studying abroad, daily Postimees reports.

Such an obligation will take effect at the beginning of 2019 when amendments to the Population Register Act enter into force. The temporary address of people who study or are temporarily working abroad for a period of more than three months is to be be added to the register.

An individual's exact temporary address abroad should be added to the register in order for the Estonian state to be able to contact them more easily, a spokesperson from the Ministry of the Interior said.

According to the newspaper, however, the new requirement is already causing confusion at Estonian universities. Thus far, exchange students and lecturers who are temporarily working abroad have not needed to provide their address abroad as communication takes place using electronic channels.

"The university does not have information regarding the address of students studying abroad," said Ülle Tensing, head of the University of Tartu's Study Abroad Centre. "We currently also don't know the purpose of gathering such information." She added that she did not really know what information should be forwarded to the register either.

According to a study conducted by Statistics Estonia, nearly 20,000 Estonians whose registered place of residence is in Estonia worked abroad last year, nearly tripling since 2004, when that number totalled just 7,000. At the same time, it is nto known how many Estonian residents are temporarily working abroad.

The Estonian Employers' Confederation (ETK) is generally of the position that administrative burden is currently high enough as it is.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, a person's temporary address abroad will not have an effect on the person's official place of residence in the Population Register, and so public services connected to a person's place of residence will likewise not be effected.