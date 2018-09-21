news

Station Narva festival kicks off in Northeastern Estonian border city ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
Station Narva information centre at the University of Tartu Narva College.
Station Narva information centre at the University of Tartu Narva College. Source: Jelizaveta Jelissejeva/Station Narva
Culture

The inaugural edition of the three-day music and city culture festival Station Narva begins in Narva on Friday, with British trip-hop pioneer Tricky to headline the opening evening at Kreenholm Manufacturing Company.

Raadio 2 will broadcast the Tricky concert live here beginning at 22:30 EEST on Friday.

The three-day festival will involve a number of locations, including the abandoned Kreenholm Manufacturing Company (Joala 21), once the site of the largest cotton factory in the world, Art Club Ro-Ro (Jõe 2), University of Tartu Narva College (Raekoja plats 2), Narva Art Residency (Joala 18), the Narva River Promenade (Jõe), and Estonia 100 Park (Vabaduse 20).

In addition to festival headliners Tricky and Echo & the Bunnymen, the lineup will also include acts spanning a variety of genres from Estonia, Finland, Russia, Sweden, the UK and even Iceland.

While access to the majority of festival events requires the purchase of a day pass or festival pass, performances on city stages scattered across the city and access to street food areas will be free to the public.

More than music

Other activities will include art-related activities at the Narva Art Residency, public talks under the umbrella of the local "Bazar" opinion festival, a trilingual stand-up comedy performance in collaboration with Comedy Estonia at Art Club Ro-Ro (requires separate ticket) as well as "Speak Dating" sessions organised by the European Commission Representation in Estonia.

The final day of the festival on Sunday will focus on children and families, with family-friendly activities and events along the River Promenade. Narva will also officially be crowned the Autumn Capital of Estonia at midday on Sunday, which will be followed by a communal meal in long table format.

More info on site, online

The festival information centre will be open at the University of Tartu Narva College (Raekoja plats 2) from 10:00-23:00 on Friday and Saturday and 10:00-17:00 on Sunday.

Click here to see the full festival programme and here for more information about Station Narva and how to purchase day or festival passes.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eventsstation narva


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
20.09

INTERVIEW: World-famous opera tenor José Cura on new Tallinn production

20.09

State wants to cover occupation damages for churches from 2018 budget

20.09

Heiki Loot appointed Supreme Court Justice

20.09

Herkel announces bid for re-election as Free Party chair

20.09

Ratas: EU must cooperate more with third countries to cut illegal migration

20.09

Over 100 priests to celebrate Mass with Pope in Tallinn

20.09

GALLERY | 2018 Wandering Lights festival in Tallinn

20.09

September party ratings: Only four parties above election threshold

FEATURE
BUSINESS
20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion

19.09

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Win for the Estonian e-state: an electronic vote only costs between 10 and 50% of a conventional paper vote in terms of administrative effort.

Scientists calculate administrative cost to state of electronic votes

TalTech scientists have calculated the administrative cost per electronic vote in Estonia. At €2.32, it is by far the cheapest option, followed by €4.37 per vote cast on election day, €6.24 per early vote in the country's county centres, and a whopping €20.41 per vote cast at a local polling division.

Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
15:03

Incoming head of Data Protection Inspectorate fails ISS security check

14:25

Estonian ISS catches GRU agent 'TENDRIT' in July

13:46

Scientists calculate administrative cost to state of electronic votes

12:53

Station Narva festival kicks off in Northeastern Estonian border city

11:49

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

10:43

Estonian state taps ten times as many phones as Sweden, Finland

10:24

Survey: Nearly one third of voters support Ratas as prime minister

09:52

Anvelt on migration crisis: To protect country, Estonia also favours fences

08:56

Pope greets people of Estonia ahead of next week's visit

20.09

INTERVIEW: World-famous opera tenor José Cura on new Tallinn production

20.09

State wants to cover occupation damages for churches from 2018 budget

20.09

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

20.09

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

20.09

Heiki Loot appointed Supreme Court Justice

20.09

Herkel announces bid for re-election as Free Party chair

20.09

Ratas: EU must cooperate more with third countries to cut illegal migration

20.09

Over 100 priests to celebrate Mass with Pope in Tallinn

20.09

GALLERY | 2018 Wandering Lights festival in Tallinn

20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

20.09

September party ratings: Only four parties above election threshold

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: