Station Narva festival kicks off in Northeastern Estonian border city

The inaugural edition of the three-day music and city culture festival Station Narva begins in Narva on Friday, with British trip-hop pioneer Tricky to headline the opening evening at Kreenholm Manufacturing Company.

Raadio 2 will broadcast the Tricky concert live here beginning at 22:30 EEST on Friday.

The three-day festival will involve a number of locations, including the abandoned Kreenholm Manufacturing Company (Joala 21), once the site of the largest cotton factory in the world, Art Club Ro-Ro (Jõe 2), University of Tartu Narva College (Raekoja plats 2), Narva Art Residency (Joala 18), the Narva River Promenade (Jõe), and Estonia 100 Park (Vabaduse 20).

In addition to festival headliners Tricky and Echo & the Bunnymen, the lineup will also include acts spanning a variety of genres from Estonia, Finland, Russia, Sweden, the UK and even Iceland.

While access to the majority of festival events requires the purchase of a day pass or festival pass, performances on city stages scattered across the city and access to street food areas will be free to the public.

More than music

Other activities will include art-related activities at the Narva Art Residency, public talks under the umbrella of the local "Bazar" opinion festival, a trilingual stand-up comedy performance in collaboration with Comedy Estonia at Art Club Ro-Ro (requires separate ticket) as well as "Speak Dating" sessions organised by the European Commission Representation in Estonia.

The final day of the festival on Sunday will focus on children and families, with family-friendly activities and events along the River Promenade. Narva will also officially be crowned the Autumn Capital of Estonia at midday on Sunday, which will be followed by a communal meal in long table format.

More info on site, online

The festival information centre will be open at the University of Tartu Narva College (Raekoja plats 2) from 10:00-23:00 on Friday and Saturday and 10:00-17:00 on Sunday.

Click here to see the full festival programme and here for more information about Station Narva and how to purchase day or festival passes.