news

Kersti Kaljulaid co-chair of UN child and woman welfare group ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Kersti Kaljulaid at the UN last week.
Kersti Kaljulaid at the UN last week. Source: (UN/ERR)
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid is to co-chair the UN's Every Woman Every Child (EWEC) steering group. Ms. Kaljulaid joins former Finnish president Tarja Halonen in the role. She was in New York on Friday to accept the invitation from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a two-year stint on the group.

The role entails the Estonian President acting as advocate for women's, children's and adolescents' health, and she will raise awareness of global efforts, often lacking institutional support, the Office of the President of the Republic said.

Speaking on Friday, Ms. Kaljulaid said: "I wish to demonstrate how many good ideas globally there are, [which have been] already found or tried but only on a small scale. These ideas, which help someone somewhere, are waiting to be discovered and expanded in order to help as many as possible globally.''

''I hope to provide not only recognition, but also dissemination of best practices – often these are one and the same. This is how I can personally get something done," she continued.

Estonian experience

The president also shared Estonia's healthcare experience.

"All children should have equal access to quality healthcare without discrimination. Estonia provides health insurance coverage for all children up to the age of 18 years. We find it crucial that the provision of health services should first and foremost be based on the interests of the child," she said, adding that Estonia also offers health insurance coverage for all expecting women, a key reason for Estonia's low maternal mortality rate, one of the lowest globally.

Launched by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 2010, EWEC is an unprecedented global movement which mobilises and intensifies international and national action by governments, multi-laterals, the private sector and civil society, to address the major health challenges facing women, children and adolescents worldwide.

Kaljulaid herself has four children, and is even a grandmother.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

kersti kaljulaidpresident of estoniaestonia in the unewecevery woman, every childchildcare in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
28.09

Russian cultural autonomy needs serious consideration, says Yana Toom MEP

28.09

Kontaveit advances to final in Wuhan Open

28.09

Gallery: Bus, tram collision in Tallinn's Viru Square disrupts traffic

28.09

Gallery: Victims of MS Estonia sinking remembered in Tallinn

28.09

European Commission committee adopts Rail Baltica implementation decision

28.09

Gemalto: €152 million PPA claim disproportionate

28.09

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

Estonia buys embassy building in Ottawa

FEATURE
BUSINESS
28.09

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

27.09

Baiba Rubesa resigns as CEO of RB Rail

27.09

Est-For seeking local governments interested in pulp mill

26.09

Blackstone planning to exit Luminor in 4-7 years

25.09

Reform submits bill to reduce alcohol duties

24.09

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Leaders of three of the major political parties. Clockwise from left: Jüri Ratas (Centre), Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Mart Helme (EKRE).
Updated

Party board meetings bring crystallisation of positions, policies Updated

Most of the major political parties in Estonia held their extended board meetings on Saturday, at various venues. Recurring themes included tax reform and where tax revenues might derive, Estonia's future development as a free society or otherwise, and the almost universally panned alcohol excise hikes. Battle lines seemed to be quite clearly drawn between some parties, too. Here is a summary, party-by-party.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
17:30

Party board meetings bring crystallisation of positions, policies Updated

13:23

Kersti Kaljulaid co-chair of UN child and woman welfare group

09:21

Kontaveit loses China final

29.09

Several different world views may comprise next parliament, says speaker

29.09

Baltic ministers sign Via Baltica 5G agreement

29.09

No link between Skripal and Estonian spy cases, says security service

28.09

Council of Europe: Gender, older persons' rights need improving in Estonia

28.09

Estonia to discontinue deployments of platoon-sized units to Lebanon

28.09

Russian cultural autonomy needs serious consideration, says Yana Toom MEP

28.09

Est-For Invest eyeing Lake Lämmijärv as water source for pulp mill project

28.09

Kontaveit advances to final in Wuhan Open

28.09

Gallery: Bus, tram collision in Tallinn's Viru Square disrupts traffic

28.09

Gallery: Victims of MS Estonia sinking remembered in Tallinn

28.09

European Commission committee adopts Rail Baltica implementation decision

28.09

August retail turnover up 2% on year

28.09

Gemalto: €152 million PPA claim disproportionate

28.09

Earl, Countess of Wessex to visit Estonia next month

28.09

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

Estonia buys embassy building in Ottawa

27.09

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: