Kersti Kaljulaid in South Korea

President Kersti Kaljulaid visited South Korea on Monday, becoming an honorary citizen of capital city, Seoul.

''Both countries are forward looking,'' said Ms. Kaljulaid at a ceremony marking her award, noting similarities between Estonia and South Korea despite their remoteness.

''We have a lot to learn from each other, and together can be spokespersons for digital societies globally,'' she continued.

The South Korean capital, the world's fourth largest metropolis, alone has nearly 20 times the population of Estonia, with 25 million inhabitants in its metropolitan area. It is nationally even more pre-eminent than Tallinn, accounting for nearly half the total population of South Korea, whereas the Estonian capital and environs is home to a little over a third of the national population.

After a 52-year gap, the re-independent Estonia first competed under its own flag in the Olympic Games in Seoul in 1988.

Kersti Kaljulaid is to attend the World Knowledge Forum, Asia's largest opinion leaders' conference, meet with South Korean entrepreneurs and speak at the Ewha Womans [sic] University. She is accompanied by an Estonian business delegation.

Mayor of Seoul Park Won-soon is himself en Estonian e-Resident.

