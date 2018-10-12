news

President Kaljulaid visits Armenia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Kersti Kaljulaid meeting Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.
Kersti Kaljulaid meeting Armenian President Armen Sarkissian. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia
News

Kersti Kaljulaid met her Armenian counterpart, Armen Sarkissian, in Yerevan on Thursday, discussing progress in reforms there and closer cooperation between the two countries on digital issues and tourism.

"There is a good level of cooperation between our countries, which have become closer in recent years,'' said Ms Kaljulaid, on a two-day working visit.

''Armenia is living a life of change and we are observing the reforms with great interest and keeping our fingers crossed for the drive to continue," she added, also expressing hopes that Armenia forges closer relationships with the EU, following its partnership and cooperation agreement.

Estonia's e-academy highlights digital cooperation between the two nations, Ms Kaljulaid said, with both leaders looking forward to closer contacts and shared experiences. In addition to tourism, the two leaders also discussed security issues in the region.

Ms Kaljulaid's working visit to Armenia continues on Friday, a prelude to Estonia's candidacy as non-permanent UN Security Council member. The President is also taking part in a summit of French-speaking countries in the capital, Yerevan, representing Estonia as an observer.

Editor: Andrew Whyte



Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

