Kaljulaid: UK has been Estonia's ally for 100 years

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were received by President Kersti Kaljulaid and her husband Georgi-Rene Maksimovski on Sunday. 7 October 2018.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex were received by President Kersti Kaljulaid and her husband Georgi-Rene Maksimovski on Sunday. 7 October 2018. Source: Office of the President
As she met with Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex on Sunday, President Kersti Kaljulaid recalled the 100 years of alliance between Estonia and the UK.

"We appreciate that the UK has been a friend and ally to Estonia for 100 years," the Estonian president said at the meeting, where close defence cooperation between the two countries was discussed.

The British Royal Navy and Royal Air Force had a significant impact on the course of the Estonian War of Independence in 1918, which laid the foundations for cooperation between the two countries.

"Today, too, the help of good friends and allies is as valuable as it was 100 years ago, and I am glad that the increased presence of NATO allies conveys the UK's strong support for our independence," the president said.

Also discussed at the meeting was digital cooperation, including Estonia's experience with e-governance and cyber security.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are on a formal visit to Estonia to celebrate 100 years of friendship between the UK and Estonia. On Monday, the royal visitors will lay a wreath at the foot of the Monument to the War of Independence, meet students from Tallinn English College, open an exhibit at the Seaplane Harbour dedicated to the Royal Navy, meet with President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) as well as plant an oak tree in Kadriorg Park on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Galleries

