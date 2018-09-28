news

Earl, Countess of Wessex to visit Estonia next month ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The Earl and Countess of Wessex.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex. Source: British Embassy Tallinn
News

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are to visit Estonia on 7-8 October in connection with Estonia's centennial as well as the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the friendship between Estonia and the UK.

During the course of their visit, the earl and countess will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE), the British Embassy in Tallinn announced on Thursday.

To mark the continued robust cooperation between the two countries, the earl and countess will open an exhibit at the Estonian Maritime Museum's Seaplane Harbour which tells the story of the critial role the British Royal Navy played in the first few months of the Estonian War of Independence. The royal visitors will also lay wreaths at the foot of the Monument to the War of Independence as well as at the grave of British soldiers who fell in said war.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will meet with talented young Estonians, and see the best works of the British Embassy-organised students' creative contest "100 Years of Friendship"; the authors of the works will have the opportunity to present their works to the royal visitors. At Tallinn English College, the earl and countess will also have the opportunity to listen in on a student debate on the topic of gender equality.

The British Ambassador to Estonia will also host a tea party for winners of the Duke of Edinburgh Award, participants in Changemakers Academy programmes as well as young English language students of the Britannica Hobby School.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are full-time working members of the British royal family. Each year, they visit hundreds of schools, universities, military bases and charities in order to get acquainted with their activities as well as increase their visibility in the world. Of particular personal importance to the earl and countess is the youth field — in 1999, they established the Wessex Youth Trust, which supports charities that help the youth.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

foreign visits


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
27.09

Toddler accidentally X-rayed at Estonian-Russian border

27.09

Over 5,500 homes without power due to storm

27.09

Ratas: €11.3 billion budget for 2019 balanced, including surplus

27.09

Police claim €152 million from ID card producer Gemalto

26.09

Kaljulaid to UNGA: Small countries have no time for small objectives

26.09

EKRE leader on education, Russian votes and possible coalition partners

26.09

9 copyright societies suing state for €42 million, Reinsalu hopes to settle

26.09

Tartu to begin offering free express bus service to city airport in October

FEATURE
BUSINESS
27.09

Est-For seeking local governments interested in pulp mill

26.09

Blackstone planning to exit Luminor in 4-7 years

25.09

Reform submits bill to reduce alcohol duties

24.09

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

21.09

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

20.09

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas.

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) and Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (Pro Patria) at Thursday's government press conference criticised an idea proposed by opposition Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas to eliminate the social tax in Estonia.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
10:49

Gemalto: €152 million PPA claim disproportionate

09:53

Earl, Countess of Wessex to visit Estonia next month

08:51

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

Estonia buys embassy building in Ottawa

27.09

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

27.09

Gallery: PPA introduces newest version of Estonian ID card

27.09

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

27.09

Rubesa slams Baltic governments, sees no chance of success without reforms

27.09

Liisa Oviir elected chair of party finance watchdog ERJK

27.09

Toddler accidentally X-rayed at Estonian-Russian border

27.09

Over 5,500 homes without power due to storm

27.09

Baiba Rubesa resigns as CEO of RB Rail

27.09

Est-For seeking local governments interested in pulp mill

27.09

Ratas: €11.3 billion budget for 2019 balanced, including surplus

27.09

Police claim €152 million from ID card producer Gemalto

26.09

Kaljulaid to UNGA: Small countries have no time for small objectives

26.09

EKRE leader on education, Russian votes and possible coalition partners

26.09

9 copyright societies suing state for €42 million, Reinsalu hopes to settle

26.09

Tartu to begin offering free express bus service to city airport in October

26.09

State budget: Monthly child support to rise

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: