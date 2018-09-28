Earl, Countess of Wessex to visit Estonia next month

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are to visit Estonia on 7-8 October in connection with Estonia's centennial as well as the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the friendship between Estonia and the UK.

During the course of their visit, the earl and countess will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE), the British Embassy in Tallinn announced on Thursday.

To mark the continued robust cooperation between the two countries, the earl and countess will open an exhibit at the Estonian Maritime Museum's Seaplane Harbour which tells the story of the critial role the British Royal Navy played in the first few months of the Estonian War of Independence. The royal visitors will also lay wreaths at the foot of the Monument to the War of Independence as well as at the grave of British soldiers who fell in said war.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will meet with talented young Estonians, and see the best works of the British Embassy-organised students' creative contest "100 Years of Friendship"; the authors of the works will have the opportunity to present their works to the royal visitors. At Tallinn English College, the earl and countess will also have the opportunity to listen in on a student debate on the topic of gender equality.

The British Ambassador to Estonia will also host a tea party for winners of the Duke of Edinburgh Award, participants in Changemakers Academy programmes as well as young English language students of the Britannica Hobby School.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are full-time working members of the British royal family. Each year, they visit hundreds of schools, universities, military bases and charities in order to get acquainted with their activities as well as increase their visibility in the world. Of particular personal importance to the earl and countess is the youth field — in 1999, they established the Wessex Youth Trust, which supports charities that help the youth.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!