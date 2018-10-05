State to allot funds to e-Residency from multiple ministry budget lines

Estonia's e-Residency project is set to receive funding from a total of three different budget lines across two ministries in the 2019 state budget: €367,000 for the continued development of e-Residency and €141,000 for the development of e-Residency from the Ministry of the Interior, and another €1 million from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry of the Interior Communications Adviser Merle Klopets explained the reasoning behind dispersing the money intended for the e-Residency project across multiple budget lines, noting that the state budget is structured based on areas of government, and when it comes to certain issues, responsibility for them is shared across multiple ministries and areas of government according to field of activity. Such is the case with e-Residency as well.

Asked what the difference is between the development and continued development of e-Residency, as reflected by the distinct budget lines, Klopets replied that €367,000 is earmarked for content activity, while €141,000 has been earmarked for IT development.

"For example, we plan to simplify e-residents' renewal applications, automate subsequent verifications and add 30 new distribution points for e-residents' digital ID cards," she explained.

Estonia's 2019 state budget is over €11 billion in size.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!