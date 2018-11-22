news

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
E-residents of Estonia are issued digital IDs.
E-residents of Estonia are issued digital IDs. Source: (Ministry of the Interior)
News

The Estonian government on Thursday decided to allocate €771,772 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cover expenses related to the issuance of e-resident ID cards.

The necessary amount of money is to be taken from the government's contingency reserve.

More digital e-residency ID cards will be issued at Estonia's foreign representations this year than had been estimated at the time the 2018 state budget was drafted, spokespeople for the government explained.

E-residents of Estonia pay a state fee of €100 for the issuance of a digital ID card, which covers the expenses concerning the issuance of the document. In order for Estonia's missions abroad to be able to cover additional expenses related to the issuance of a larger than expected number of ID cards, the government had to allocate additional funding to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Estonia's e-Residency programme was first launched on 1 December 2014, nearly four years ago.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairse-residencyid cards


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

UN MIGRATION COMPACT TRIGGERS GOVERNMENT CRISIS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
21.11

Supreme Court to rule on Savisaar within month

21.11

Birgit Aasa: Politicians and scientists both liable on UN compact discourse Updated

21.11

Katri Raik to be appointed new Interior Minister Updated

21.11

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

20.11

MP: Reform won't agree to adoption of state budget with deficit

20.11

€13 million, 123-bed detention centre opens near Tallinn

20.11

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt resigns, to leave politics

20.11

Estonia likely to buy long-range antitank system from Germany's Eurospike

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

HKScan, Rakvere Farmid seeking over €4.8 million from Teet Soorm

21.11

Prosecutor to call some 100 witnesses in Port of Tallinn trial

21.11

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

21.11

Transferwise joins instant payments system via Bank of Lithuania

20.11

October industrial producer price index up 2.8% on year

19.11

Estonian competition watchdog rejects Eesti, Nelja Energia merger complaint

Culture
2019 Elections
SDE chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski.

Government still living one day at a time, says Ossinovski

While Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski was pleased with the 2019 state budget bill passing its second reading on Wednesday night, he admitted that due to the ongoing foreign policy stalemate, the government is currently still living one day at a time.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:49

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

13:54

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

12:57

Government still living one day at a time, says Ossinovski

11:55

Mikser updates government on current status of Brexit negotiations

10:52

President not to attend UN General Assembly to vote on migration pact

09:56

2019 state budget passes second reading in the Riigikogu

08:54

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5%

21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

Juhan Kivirähk: Politicians credibility main consideration for voters

21.11

HKScan, Rakvere Farmid seeking over €4.8 million from Teet Soorm

21.11

Culture minister makes clean sweep of Eesti Kontsert board

21.11

Prosecutor to call some 100 witnesses in Port of Tallinn trial

21.11

Supreme Court to rule on Savisaar within month

21.11

Birgit Aasa: Politicians and scientists both liable on UN compact discourse Updated

21.11

Katri Raik to be appointed new Interior Minister Updated

21.11

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

21.11

Transferwise joins instant payments system via Bank of Lithuania

21.11

Ongoing fight over migration compact likely not to affect state budget vote

20.11

MP: Reform won't agree to adoption of state budget with deficit

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: