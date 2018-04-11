E-residents mostly men, business consulting most popular activity ({{commentsTotal}})
The number of e-residents has grown threefold since the first quarter of 2017 while the number of companies founded by e-residents has doubled. Enterprise Estonia predicts that if the current trend continues, 2018 could see as many new e-residents as all the previous years of the program combined.
In the first quarter of 2018 altogether 7,272 applications for e-residency were submitted and 688 new businesses founded.
Editor: Dario Cavegn