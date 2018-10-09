Tallinn digital summit focuses on AI

Top global research groups and think tanks are coming to Estonia on 15 and 16 October, presenting new ideas on artificial intelligence (AI) and cross-border data exchange.

Tallinn Digital Summit 2018 will host government ministers, entrepreneurs, and innovators from digitally minded countries around the world.

The McKinsey Global Institute, the Lisbon Council, the Centre for Public Impact, and the European Centre for International Political Economy are amongst those bodies taking part.

AI a hot topic

AI is a burning issue which requires immediate action, said Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.

"AI will bring major changes in the near future and we cannot leave this to chance," Mr Ratas said.

"We need a common legal framework, and guidelines on ethics and technology which would boost development and innovation while ensuring safety and trust. That's why Tallinn Digital Summit will focus on AI and the global free trade of data, as well as their impact on governance, entrepreneurship and society,'' he continued.

Estonia a leader in the field

IT minister Rene Tammist (SDE) added Estonia aims to lead the international discussion on the legal issues surrounding AI.

"Everyone who uses Google or Facebook has been exposed to AI. It provides endless possibilities for new products and services. But to ensure the necessary innovation space, countries must create a clear legal framework for entrepreneurs while addressing privacy and ethics issues that surround new technologies," Mr Tammist said.

Attendees at the digital summit include former prime minister Andrus Ansip, Vice-President of the European Commission, Latvian Prime Minister Māris Kučinskis, President of Latvia, Irish communications and environment minister Denis Naughten, and many more government ministers from South Korea, Sweden, Singapore, Denmark, the UK, Lithuania, Uruguay, Germany, Japan and New Zealand.

As well as the prime minister and IT minister, other advisors and IT entrepreneurs make up the Estonian contingent, and Luukas Ilves, Deputy Director and Senior Fellow at the Lisbon Council and son of former president Toomas-Hendrik Ilves is speaking.

Last year's Tallinn Digital Summit fell during Estonia's EU presidency and brought together various EU leaders.

