news

Estonia supports UK, Netherlands informing about cyber-attacks ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) issued a statement on Thursday in which he expressed Estonia's support for the UK and the Netherlands in standing up against irresponsible cyber-attacks.

"Today we have seen confirmations of serious instances of trying to undermine stability in cyberspace," the statement read. "Estonia supports the assessment revealed by the UK National Cyber Security Centre identifying a campaign by the Russian military intelligence service GRU to organise cyber-attacks against civilian targets worldwide. Furthermore, we stand by the Netherlands following today's announcement by Dutch Minister of Defence Ank Bijleveld about the prevention of a cyber attack on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the subsequent deportation of four GRU officers.

"Cyber-attacks against international institutions, democratic elections and civilian critical infrastructure decrease stability in cyberspace and undermine the rules-based international order," it stands in the statement. "Cyber-attacks pose a risk for resilience and integrity of the digital domain, on which our economies and societies depend. Such attacks disrespect the norms of responsible state behavior and violate international law.

"Cyber-attacks causing serious economic and political consequences cannot be tolerated," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "Estonia expresses solidarity with the UK and the Netherlands in standing up against irresponsible cyber-attacks and finding the appropriate response together with allies."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday also warned Russia to halt its "reckless" behaviour amid a series of global cyber-attacks blamed on Moscow, and said NATO allies stand united behind the UK and Dutch governments. In a statement issued during a meeting of NATO defence ministers, Stoltenberg said that "NATO allies stand in solidarity with the decision by the Dutch and British governments to call out Russia on its blatant attempts to undermine international law and institutions."

He said that "Russia must stop its reckless pattern of behaviour, including the use of force against its neighbours, attempted interference in election processes, and widespread disinformation campaigns."

British Prime Minister Theresa May and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte released a joint statement condemning the Russian military intelligence unit GRU for a series of alleged global cybercrimes. The two leaders said on Thursday that they will "defend international institutions from those that seek do to them harm."

They spoke after officials from both countries blamed the GRU for a series of attacks against the international chemical weapons watchdog and other agencies, including the World Anti-Doping Agency and groups investigating the 2014 Malaysian Airlines crash over Ukraine.

May and Rutte said that the attacks "demonstrate again the GRU's disregard for the global values and rules that keep us all safe."

UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said that "where Russia acts in an indiscriminate and reckless way, where they have done in terms of these cyber-attacks, we will be exposing them.

"This is not the actions of a great power," Williamson said. "This is the actions of a pariah state."

Russia on Thursday dismissed the accusations as "fantasies."

The 29 NATO allies are discussing cybersecurity at talks in Brussels, with the US, the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands due to announce that they will provide offensive cyber-capabilities for use by NATO.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sven mikserministry of foreign affairscyber attacks


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:54

Government discussing measures to strengthen Estonian diplomacy

03.10

Estonian Orthodox Church condemns Ukraine's plan for independent church

03.10

EKRE introduces economic plan: Borrow billions, reduce taxes

03.10

Ratas to European Parliament: Feeling of unity crucial to future of EU

03.10

150 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia so far this year

03.10

Saaremaa residents recall Estonia's first collective farm with tenderness

03.10

Finnish digital prescriptions to become valid in Estonia in December

03.10

Reinsalu: EU prosecutor should investigate cross-border money laundering

FEATURE
BUSINESS
03.10

Tallink September passenger numbers up 0.9% on year

03.10

Latvia interested in ferry line between Saaremaa and Ventspils

03.10

Elering: New LNG fuel barge unlikely to directly affect domestic gas market

03.10

Business paper names TransferWise founders richest Estonians

02.10

Eesti Gaas orders 6,000-cubic-metre LNG barge

02.10

Tallinn transport auditor forced to resign over existing criminal record

02.10

Eesti Energia redeems €152 million in bonds

02.10

Ex-Nordica executives found new company

Opinion
01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

Culture
2019 Elections
Pro Patria Party chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder.

Seeder: Second pension pillar should be made voluntary, then abolished

Speaking with ERR, Pro Patria Party chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder said that making the second pension pillar, which is currently mandatory for all persons born in 1983 or later, voluntary will be one of his party's most important campaign promises. According to Seeder, however, this would only be an intermediate step as the goal would be to abolish the second pillar altogether.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
17:35

Egg producer's 200,000 chickens to be slaughtered after salmonella detected

16:49

Overview: Where coalition parties' next round of protection money is going

15:53

Estonia supports UK, Netherlands informing about cyber-attacks

14:47

Seeder: Second pension pillar should be made voluntary, then abolished

13:51

Former US ambassador to Estonia speaks out about reasons for stepping down

12:49

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

12:05

Financial Times: Danske may face billion-dollar fines over Estonian scandal

11:50

Central bank governor: FSA played central role in Danske investigation

10:38

Culture.ee: 'A century of the Estonian home in the city'

10:16

Prosecutor sees no problem with high number of wiretaps, lawyers disagree

09:25

Foreign service discussions may soon include trade promotion as well

08:54

Government discussing measures to strengthen Estonian diplomacy

03.10

Estonian Orthodox Church condemns Ukraine's plan for independent church

03.10

Tallink September passenger numbers up 0.9% on year

03.10

EKRE introduces economic plan: Borrow billions, reduce taxes

03.10

Ratas to European Parliament: Feeling of unity crucial to future of EU

03.10

Estonia 100 committee: Centennial has reached Estonian people

03.10

150 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia so far this year

03.10

Saaremaa residents recall Estonia's first collective farm with tenderness

03.10

Latvia interested in ferry line between Saaremaa and Ventspils

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: