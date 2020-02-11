Police launch Cybercrime information website

On Tuesday, the Central Criminal Police launched a cybercrime information and notification website that provides cybercrime information and advice on how to recognize phishing attacks or restore access to their personal accounts.

"In cyberspace, there is our personal, but also sensitive information, which is attractive to criminals and it is important to report it when you are a victim of a crime. Contacting the police may not be the first thought. A fresh website will help provide information quickly and conveniently. The easier letting know of the crime ise, the more we get to know about the crimes committed," Oskar Gross, head of the Central Criminal Police's cybercrime bureau, said in a press release.

In the case of computer and cybercrime, the investigator needs to know the details, which may not be immediately communicated to people. "The site has different scenarios and we ask people to answer specific questions and describe their actions. For example, we can let you know if you have received a suspicious email, your account has been taken over by a stranger, or a website has been attacked," Gross described some scenarios and added that you can also send a hint to the police via this page. "We also provide preventive tips on how to avoid becoming a victim, as well as information on what to do if you are already a victim," Gross added.

According to Tõnu Tammer, head of the CERT-EE Department of Cyber ​​Incident Management of the State Information System Agency (RIA), the problem is the lack of information or the speed of transmission of information. "We know from other countries, and from our own experience, that cyberbullying is increasingly being fought with bad intentions, but that information is not always passed on to government agencies who can do something. That's why cyber.politsei.ee is a good place to leave a mark on what happened to the police and the National Information System Agency," Tammer said.

"With the data we collect, we can better anticipate the whole picture of what is happening in Estonian cyberspace, and thus prevent or warn when new types of fraud and crime are spreading," Tammer added.

The information provided helps the police to gain an overview of what is happening in the digital world and, in addition to helping a person who is a victim of cybercrime, it also helps protect other people from cybercrime. This can mean working with partners to inform the public about new crime schemes, but also to help investigate cases. Reports have also made it easier to link

cases and get a better overview of the activities of criminals.

The website created can be found at: https://cyber.politsei.ee/ and was created by the RIA.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!