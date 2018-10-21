New York Estonian House hosts International Law Week reception

The New York Estonian House on Friday hosted a reception to mark the International Law Week of the United Nations, attended by permanent representatives to the UN, legal advisers of the member states, legal experts and lawyers as well as advocates participating in the International Law Week.

'I'm glad that this year's reception to mark the International Law Week held at the UN is taking place at the Estonian House. As a small country that has had to fight for its independence, we know very well how important a rules-based world order is,' Foreign Minister Sven Mikser said in his opening speech at the event. 'International law is of existential importance to Estonia, by respecting it can we maintain peace and security.'

'It is extremely unfortunate that increasingly more challenges are set for the rules-based world order today. Both factors of an international level as well as populist movements within states are trying to undermine the system in effect,' the minister said. 'In these situations, the international community must support international law by responding decisively and jointly to grave violations.'

Mikser also separately highlighted the cyberspace as a field that requires attention.

'The role of technologies in our world is increasing, several activities have moved to the cyberspace. We are responsible for ensuring that the norms and rules in effect are consistent with the new reality,' Mikser said.

The International Law Week is an annual tradition in the framework of which key persons responsible for the international law of member states gather at the UN. This year, the week will focus on protecting the rules-based world order.