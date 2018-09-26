State budget: Monthly child support to rise

Of €4.86 billion allocated to the Ministry of Social Affairs for 2019's state budget announced on Wednesday, €707.6 million is going to family support, including an increase in child support from €55 to €60 per month, for the first and second child.

Support continues to the end of the academic year when the child reaches their 19th birthday, if they continue in secondary education throughout.

Support for the third child onward is €100 per month, with a €300 per month lump sum for families with three or more children.

Additionally, 2019 state support for persons with special needs will increase, with further investment in related services; no aid cuts have been announced in the budget.

No cuts in aid

A further €2.02 billion is earmarked for social protection (primarily pensions, which should reportedly rise by 7% from April 2019), €1.55 billion goes to healthcare, and the employment budget is €583 million.

Two government ministers fall under the social affairs ministry's aegis: Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (Pro Patria) and Minister of Health and Labour Riina Sikkut (SDE).

The total state budget for 2019 stands at €11.3 billion.

