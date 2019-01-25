Prime minister in Davos, discusses tech cooperation with African nations

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) has been at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he has highlighted the need to intensify cooperation in IT, thus contributing to the development of African countries.

According to spokespersons, Mr Ratas met with leaders of both European and African countries, including a joint panel discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the South African Republic Cyril Ramaphosa, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, moderated by the president of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende.

The impressive technological development of African countries offers many opportunities for cooperation with Europe, Mr Ratas said, describing the sharing of know-how and experience in order to raise the importance of the process of sustainable digitisation.

"Thanks to its experience with its e-state, Estonia has a lot to offer African countries. Just as with Estonia, they have the prerequisites needed to evolve into successful e-states," Mr Ratas said.

Mr Ratas also highlighted a cooperation agreement signed with the African Union in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in November 2017, which is aimed at contributing to the development of e-governance. Last year, Estonia and the UN Development Program (UNDP) jointly launched activities aimed at contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals through supporting digital development.

Estonia also supports the digital development of several African countries via bilateral IT cooperation agreements.

Mr Ratas also took part in discussions exploring the future of the global economy and the role of digital developments.

During a meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, bilateral relations, cooperation in the field of IT and in international organizations were also discussed, it is reported.

Mr Ratas also met with executives of secure payment provider Paypal, management consultants Accenture and Swedish investment firm Investor AB, whilst in Davos.

