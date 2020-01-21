ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Prime minister attends World Economic Forum in Switzerland ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos. Source: Government Office
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas will discuss education, e-government, cybersecurity, and foreign policy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland which starts on Tuesday.

Ratas said: "It is very important for Estonia to participate in debates on issues that affect the whole world. We are facing many major challenges today from climate change to geopolitics, and it is at these moments that it is important to jointly discuss these issues.

"In discussions, I can confidently draw on Estonia's expertise in building a secure e-state and building a successful education system. We can share our experiences with digital development or the school system, and listen to stories from others, for example, guiding technological development."

Ratas is scheduled to meet with executives from Google, Airbus, GMA GMC, Novartis, Palantir, and JBIC. He will also meet with the Colombian and Iraqi Presidents and the Ukrainian and Georgian Prime Ministers.

This will be Ratas' third visit the annual meeting and he will return to Estonia on Thursday. Minister of the Interior Mart Helme will be in the prime minister's role during his absence and will also attend the Riigikogu briefing on Wednesday.  

The Economic Forum brings together nearly 3,000 heads of state, entrepreneurs, academics, civil society representatives and think tanks. The theme of this year's 50th-anniversary meeting is a coherent and sustainable world. 

The purpose of the Economic Forum is to help countries and international organizations to reach the Paris Climate and Sustainable Development Goals and to promote debate on technology governance and trade.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

jüri ratasworld economic forum
