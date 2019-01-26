Ratas speaks on Estonian e-state experience at World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) attended the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos this week, where he spoke to heads of state and government as well as to business representatives about the Estonian experience with its e-state and e-government.

Mr Ratas met with the CEOs of Apple, Accenture, BenevolentAI, Booking.com, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Facebook, Investor AB, Koc Holding, Proteus Digital Health, Paypal and Uber Technologies. According to a government press release, the main topic of discussion was the potential for further cooperation.

"Estonia's e-state experience has a lot to offer to both countries and international companies. I believe these meetings will bring us more cooperation projects and investment," the prime minister said.

Mr Ratas also met with various heads of state and government. In bilateral meetings with Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez and Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, talks focused on e-governance and cooperation in the field of cyber security.

Given Estonia's many digital solutions, it understands the importance of cybersecurity, Mr Ratas said. "International cooperation as well as sharing knowledge and experience is needed to prevent and notice threats," he added.

Representatives of the three Latin American countries are due to visit Estonia next week as part of a high-level delegation of the Organization of American States (OAS). Over the last three years, Estonia has supported the OAS in the development of the American states' cybersecurity capabilities, investing some 100,000 euros.

In a meeting with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Mr Ratas spoke on IT cooperation and cyber security. Ardern expressed interest in the organisation of cybersecurity and how cooperation is carried out between the state and the private sector.

Estonia and New Zealand are both part of the Digital 9, a collaborative network of the world's leading digital governments.

