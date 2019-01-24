news

Defence minister meets EDF personnel in Mali ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Defence minister Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) meeting EDF personnel in Mali.
Defence minister Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) meeting EDF personnel in Mali. Source: Estonian Ministry of Defence
News

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) visited members of ESTPLA-28, the Estonian contingent stationed in the West African country of Mali, during his visit there on Wednesday.

Mr Luik recognised the Estonian soldiers for their contribution towards ensuring the security of Estonia and its allies, during a visit aimed at getting acquainted with the situation on the ground and the work of Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) personnel.

''Countries do not take decisions to send their forces to distant countries lightly,'' said Mr Luik, according to a ministry press release.

''However, Operation Barkhane provides the opportunity for Estonia and France to further strengthen their relationship as allies,'' he went on. The minister also noted that allied solidarity is crucial to Estonia, something also being demonstrated by the return of French troops this spring as part of the NATO combat group stationed at Tapa.

Operation Barkhane

Operation Barkhane is a French-led anti-insurgent mission covering not only the north of Mali, but four other countries in the Sahel region: Burkina Faso, Niger, Mauritania and Chad. All of these nations are former French colonies.

The commander of the Estonian contingent, Maj. Kristjan Karist, said that even though they are at times operating under difficult conditions in Gao, the city where the EDF troops are based, all assignments are completed, and necessary operational experience is being gained in Mali.

Mr Luik also met with Col. Yann de Kermenguy, commander of the Operation Barkhane base in Gao.

''I was pleased to hear that the Operation Barkhane command staff here in Gao value our activity very highly, and Estonia's infantry company has been recognised as a professional, dedicated and well-led unit,' said Mr Luik.

Just under 50 EDF personnel have been in Gao as part of Operation Barkhane since August 2018. Their main role is ensuring base security, carrying out patrols within the vicinity of the base and rapid reaction in emergency situations.

Mr Luik had already met with his Malian counterpart, Tiémoko Sangaré.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

edfmalijüri luikestonia in natoestonian troops in mali


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
23.01

Tuesday electricity consumption nears all-time record

23.01

Opinion Festival open to new discussion ideas for 2019

23.01

President Kaljulaid: EU has many competitive advantages for the future

23.01

airBaltic operating over 100 flights from Tallinn in 2019

23.01

Defence minister meets counterpart in Mali, heads of EU, UN missions

23.01

Paper: Anvelt may have left politics due to ties with Anton Ger

23.01

Report: Awareness crucial in fight against information laundering

23.01

Simson, Michal: Cooperation between Centre, Reform conceivable

Opinion
22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:06

IT company to relocate in Kalamaja, bringing around 250 jobs

23.01

Tuesday electricity consumption nears all-time record

23.01

Paper: Anvelt may have left politics due to ties with Anton Ger

23.01

US Federal Reserve to probe Deutsche Bank over suspicious Danske cash

23.01

Tax and Customs Board calls on companies to prepare for Brexit

22.01

European Commission clears Blackstone to buy Luminor

22.01

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

21.01

Finnish digital prescriptions valid in Estonia from Monday

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:07

Simson not to cut any checks to Elron before elections

14:24

Reinsalu: Last year's resettlement quota not to roll over to 2019

13:17

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

12:33

Defence minister meets EDF personnel in Mali

12:02

Taxify lobbies ministry on ride-sharing bill

11:46

Culture.ee: Ago Väli on Out-Or's Structures

11:06

Eesti Post considers cutting back print media delivery

09:57

I did seek Anvelt advice, says businessman cleared of money laundering

09:06

IT company to relocate in Kalamaja, bringing around 250 jobs

23.01

'Elect a better past!' exhibit to open at Maarjamäe Palace

23.01

Tuesday electricity consumption nears all-time record

23.01

Opinion Festival open to new discussion ideas for 2019

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

23.01

President Kaljulaid: EU has many competitive advantages for the future

23.01

airBaltic operating over 100 flights from Tallinn in 2019

23.01

EKRE outdoor advert spotted after ban comes into force Updated

23.01

Defence minister meets counterpart in Mali, heads of EU, UN missions

23.01

ERR election broadcasting regulations overview

23.01

Paper: Anvelt may have left politics due to ties with Anton Ger

23.01

US Federal Reserve to probe Deutsche Bank over suspicious Danske cash

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: