Estonia appoints diplomat to African Union in Ethiopia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appointed a diplomat to the position of chargé d'affaires at the African Union in Ethiopia which will enable Estonia to increase its knowledge of the region.

This week, diplomat Tanel Sepp will start his duties as the new Estonian charge d'affaires at the African Union in Addis Ababa. Estonia's ambassador to the African Union is Miko Haljas who resides in Cairo.

In recent years, Estonia has considerably expanded its links with countries and organisations of the African continent. Estonia signed a memorandum of understanding on digital cooperation with the African Union in 2017.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said: "This year is particularly important for the relations of the European Union and Africa, instability on the African continent is also a security threat for Europe. It is in our interests to cooperate with African states to stop illegal migration, so that they would be able to control their borders and readmit people. It is also in the interests of Estonian entrepreneurs to seek new export opportunities in African countries. Appointing a charge d'affaires to the African Union gives us a better understanding of what is happening in this part of the world, primarily from the economic and security perspective."

Reinsalu said the new position adds to Estonia's capabilities as a member of the UN Security Council.

"Many of the issues the Security Council is dealing with concern crises in Africa. Having a charge d'affaires in Addis Ababa offers a chance to communicate directly with several countries in this context, including the African Union," he said.

Sepp is an experienced diplomat who joined the foreign service in 2003 and has been posted to Luxembourg, Estonia's Permanent Representation to the European Union, Estonia's Special Mission to Afghanistan and the Estonian Embassy in Washington, D.C. In 2015, he joined the Ministry of Defense, and headed its Cyber Policy Department from August 2019.

