ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

French defense chief visits Mali-based EDF personnel ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Gen. Francois Lecointre visiting EDF troops based in Mali.
Open gallery
8 photos
Photo: Gen. Francois Lecointre visiting EDF troops based in Mali. Author: mil.ee
News

Chief of the French Defence Staff Gen. Francois Lecointre visited an Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) unit in the West African country of Mali last week, to get acquainted with Estonians' activities, armaments, equipment and an Estonian-built Milrem robotic vehicle, ERR reports.

"I thank the Estonians for their presence in Mali. I know that your base was subjected to a terrorist attack in July, and this makes all the more important your contribution here," Gen. Lecointre said.

Major Raido Jõgi of the Estonian contingent gave Gen. Lecointre an overview of the mission of the Estonian unit, introduced weaponry used by the unit and their SISU XA-188 EST armored personnel carrier. 

Milrem Robotics representatives, present with the Estonian unit, demonstrated their unmanned land vehicle THeMIS, which Gen. Lecointre had a test operation of.

The Estonian unit is based in Gao, on the Niger River, which serves more than 1,500 troops from various countries as well as France and Estonia. The Estonian unit lives and serves under the same conditions as the French troops, ERR reports.

The EDF personnel are there as part of Estonia's support for Operation Barkhane, a French-led anti-terrorist operation covering five Sahel countries: Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad, as well as Mali.

Operation Barkhane reportedly aims to create stability in the region as well as manage Europe-related issues such as terrorism and illegal immigration. 

In addition to Estonia, the U.K. supports the operation with transport helicopters, and a Spanish air force component is also present.

EDF infantry platoon ESTPLA-32 arrived in the country in August. Suicide bombers attacked the Gao base in late July, injuring six EDF troops. Thirteen French troops were killed in a helicopter crash in Mali last month.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

edfestonian defence forcesmalioperation barkhane
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
17:59

Yana Toom: Children of EU citizens who fought for ISIS must be brought home

17:31

Martin Helme: Interior minister words not insult but praise

17:02

Estonia-Finland Riigikogu group unanimously condemns Helme statements

16:27

Helme apologizes to Finnish prime minister, still blames press

16:23

Isamaa leader likens Helme remarks to Russian nationalist Zhirinovsky's

16:01

French defense chief visits Mali-based EDF personnel

15:39

Paper: Coalition threatens security, constitutional order, says president

15:27

Government 'very likely' to collapse, says Helme

15:23

Gallery: Embassy Christmas card drawn by 10-year-old Moscow native

15:05

Samost and Sildam: We've gone too far closing trials to public

14:47

Paper: First median guardrail installed on Estonian road to prevent crashes

14:24

Paper: Reinsalu invites Russian foreign minister to peace treaty ceremony

14:17

Finnish politicians hit out at interior minister Sanna Marin comments

14:02

Paper: Preference for brand name drugs increases Estonia's medicine bill

13:46

Toomas Sildam: Once again we have to apologize for Mart Helme's words

13:21

Police send black Christmas cards to those with multiple traffic violations

13:04

Utility and energy company owner tops this year's dividend rankings

12:58

Interior minister to ERR journalist: 'It is you who are offending Finland'

12:49

Ice cream producers sometimes get caught out by supermarket requirements

12:38

Mobile ID service in Estonia disrupted - now back online Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: