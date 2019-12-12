ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian Ambassador to France presents credentials to President Macron ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Emmanuel Macron and Clyde Kull.
Emmanuel Macron and Clyde Kull. Source: © Présidence de la République France
Estonian Ambassador to France Clyde Kull presented his credentials to the President of France Emmanuel Macron calling France "a close partner in the European Union and NATO".

Kull said: "France is our close partner in the European Union and NATO. In recent years, defence and security cooperation, as well as cyber cooperation, between Estonia and France has intensified."

During his discussion with Kull, President Macron underscored Estonia was a reliable partner, and reaffirmed excellent cooperation in the education, economic and digital sectors.

President Macron added that the issues of migration and terrorism could not be solved by military means alone; other solutions must be sought and Estonia was an important partner in this respect as well.

Macron also highlighted the importance of Estonian forces participating in the France-led Operation Barkhane in Mali. "In turn, I thanked President Macron for France's contribution to NATO's enhanced forward presence in Estonia," Kull said.

The pair discussed the Normandy summit held in Paris two days ago, and the hope that it would contribute to freeing occupied Ukrainian territories.

Kull has worked in the Estonian foreign service since 1991. From 2012 to 2019, he was the Deputy Permanent Representative of Estonia to the European Union and Estonia's representative at the Committee of Permanent Representatives.

Editor: Helen Wright

emmanuel macronclyde kull
