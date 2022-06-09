Prosecution preparing Clyde Kull charges

News
Clyde Kull at a Ministry of Foreign Affairs crosses of merit ceremony.
Clyde Kull at a Ministry of Foreign Affairs crosses of merit ceremony. Source: Marko Mumm/Foreign Ministry
News

The Office of the Prosecutor General has concluded pretrial investigation in the case of one of Estonia's most experienced diplomats Clyde Kull and is drawing up charges.

The Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) investigated Kull for hiding properties in Russia and using a gratuitous contract to transfer ownership to a third person, generating rental income, contacts with a foreign country's intelligence and security services and maintaining foreign investment and bank accounts, daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian) reported on Thursday.

The Office of the Prosecutor General and ISS handed Kull suspicions in the spring of 2021.

Then public prosecutor Inna Ombler said that suspicions concern embezzlement by an official and violation of handling of classified foreign information rules.

Proceedings were launched after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the ISS to extend Kull's state secrets clearance.

The classified information part of suspicions has by now been removed.

It is likely that the ISS investigated Kull for contacts he established when studying at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Eesti Päevaleht notes. Kull has never made it a secret he attended the school which fact has not affected his security clearance in the past.

The daily concludes that many find that what has happened to Kull has been exaggerated or downright unfair.

Kull had no criticism for the foreign ministry but said that the state prosecution and ISS have destroyed him and his career.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:23

Estonian Riina Kionka appointed EU ambassador to Pakistan

11:57

First lady Sirje Karis steps down as Tartu city museum director

11:31

Isamaa deputy chair hints at decision to enter coalition talks with Reform

11:02

Supermarket chains closely guarding e-store turnover figures

10:37

Prosecution preparing Clyde Kull charges

09:55

Personal injuries from road accidents rising in Estonia

09:24

Largest ever NATO exercise taking place in Baltic States, Poland

08:51

Second reading of family benefits bill still ongoing

08:27

Gallery: British embassy event marks Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

08.06

Isamaa: No surprises at party meetings

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

08.06

Burning bus creates clouds of black smoke in Tallinn

06.06

Quarter of Estonian residents do not agree Russia is behind war in Ukraine

08.06

Estonian writer opens first 'Introverts Reserve' in Viljandi County

08.06

EKRE leader: Helir-Valdor Seeder touted as possible next prime minister

08.06

Developer plans to renovate Tallinn's Patarei Sea Fortress by 2025

07.06

Shops and fast-food restaurants struggling with labor shortage

08.06

EKRE accepts Center offer for coalition talks, seeks prime minister seat

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: