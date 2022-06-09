Prosecution preparing Clyde Kull charges

The Office of the Prosecutor General has concluded pretrial investigation in the case of one of Estonia's most experienced diplomats Clyde Kull and is drawing up charges.

The Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) investigated Kull for hiding properties in Russia and using a gratuitous contract to transfer ownership to a third person, generating rental income, contacts with a foreign country's intelligence and security services and maintaining foreign investment and bank accounts, daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian) reported on Thursday.

The Office of the Prosecutor General and ISS handed Kull suspicions in the spring of 2021.

Then public prosecutor Inna Ombler said that suspicions concern embezzlement by an official and violation of handling of classified foreign information rules.

Proceedings were launched after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the ISS to extend Kull's state secrets clearance.

The classified information part of suspicions has by now been removed.

It is likely that the ISS investigated Kull for contacts he established when studying at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Eesti Päevaleht notes. Kull has never made it a secret he attended the school which fact has not affected his security clearance in the past.

The daily concludes that many find that what has happened to Kull has been exaggerated or downright unfair.

Kull had no criticism for the foreign ministry but said that the state prosecution and ISS have destroyed him and his career.

--

