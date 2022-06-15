Pro-Kremlin provocateur expelled from Estonia

A Russian national has been ejected from Estonia on the grounds of being a threat to Estonia's security, the Internal Security Service (ISS) says.

Ramil Usmanov, a former head of the South Estonian branch of a society for veterans of the Soviet-Afghanistan war of 1979-1989 and an activist in a union of Russian citizens society in Tartu, was deported Tuesday, which, the ISS noted on its social media page, was poignant given it was the 81st anniversary of the mass deportation of Estonians by the occupying Soviet authorities on June 14 1941.

"Today marks 81 years since the first Soviet mass deportations from Estonia to Siberia," the ISS tweeted on its official account.

"1941 isn't just history anymore - there are people fighting for it to return. Today, together with the Police and Border Guard Board, we expelled another Kremlin provocateur Ramil Usmanov. We will fight back," the post continued.

Another pro-Kremlin provocateur, Alexey Esakov, was expelled from Estonia in early May.

