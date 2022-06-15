Pro-Kremlin provocateur expelled from Estonia

News
Ramil Usmanov in the process of being expelled from Estonia at a border checkpoint, accompanied by ISS and PPA personnel.
Ramil Usmanov in the process of being expelled from Estonia at a border checkpoint, accompanied by ISS and PPA personnel. Source: ISS
News

A Russian national has been ejected from Estonia on the grounds of being a threat to Estonia's security, the Internal Security Service (ISS) says.

Ramil Usmanov, a former head of the South Estonian branch of a society for veterans of the Soviet-Afghanistan war of 1979-1989 and an activist in a union of Russian citizens society in Tartu, was deported Tuesday, which, the ISS noted on its social media page, was poignant given it was the 81st anniversary of the mass deportation of Estonians by the occupying Soviet authorities on June 14 1941.

"Today marks 81 years since the first Soviet mass deportations from Estonia to Siberia," the ISS tweeted on its official account.

"1941 isn't just history anymore - there are people fighting for it to return. Today, together with the Police and Border Guard Board, we expelled another Kremlin provocateur Ramil Usmanov. We will fight back," the post continued.

Another pro-Kremlin provocateur, Alexey Esakov, was expelled from Estonia in early May.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:55

Center of Tallinn to become 30 km/h zone under new plans

12:37

Collecting firewood from state forests incurs a fee

12:06

Global Estonian Report: June 15-22

11:41

Rasmus Mägi sets new Estonian record in 400m hurdles

11:15

Top Estonian official in Turkey: NATO enlargement consensus needs more work

10:49

Ministry sees no problem with extra terms in radio licenses competition

10:23

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja head up Hyundai Rally Estonia entries

09:40

Ekspress legal counsel: We have no reason to appeal

09:25

Gallery: Estonia installs first public emergency shelter signs in Tallinn Updated

09:12

Party ratings: Eesti 200 continuing to lose support

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:25

Gallery: Estonia installs first public emergency shelter signs in Tallinn Updated

08:29

Pro-Kremlin provocateur expelled from Estonia

13.06

Demographer: Why are we a nation of only a million?

03.06

Disney+ launches in Estonia this month

13.06

Gallery: Estonian strawberry prices up sevenfold to €15 per kilo

14.06

Reform, SDE and Isamaa fail to reach common ground on price of energy

14.06

Bank of Estonia raises inflation rate forecast to 15.1 percent

14.06

Flags at half-mast nationwide mark June 1941 deportations 81st anniversary

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: