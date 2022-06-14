Weather service issues warning for south and east Estonia

Heavy rain will fall in south and east Estonia on Tuesday and the Weather Service has released warnings about dangerous conditions.

The agency said up to 30mm of rain can fall in the east and 50mm in the southeast. There will also be thunderstorms.

A level one "yellow" warning has been issued for Valga, Tartu, Jõgeva, Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru countries. This means the weather is potentially dangerous.

A level two "orange" alert has been issued for Võru and Põlva counties and Lake Peipus, meaning conditions are dangerous.

More information can be viewed on the agency's website.

Level one and two alerts were issued on June 14, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!