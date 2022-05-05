Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

News
Alexey Esakov in the process of being expelled, at the Estonia-Russia border.
Alexey Esakov in the process of being expelled, at the Estonia-Russia border. Source: Kaitsepolitseiamet/Twitter
News

Estonia has expelled a Russian citizen from its soil, in reply to the individual's consistent incitement of pro-Kremlin agitation stemming back years before the current invasion of Ukraine, the Internal Security Service (ISS) says.

The ISS announced Wednesday evening that it had expelled Alexey Esakov, a Russian citizen, writing on its social media account that the current invasion had been: "Preceded by systematic and long term incitement of hatred," on the part of Esakov.

"We take this threat very seriously. Today Estonia expelled Russian citizen and long-time provocateur Alexey Esakov," the ISS continued in its post, adding in a separate post that Esakov had for many years propagated pro-Kremlin misinformation, collaborated with propaganda channels and organizations and incited discord and hatred, including justifying the current Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"For years, Esakov has publicly incited national hatred, spread Kremlin propaganda, collaborated with Kremlin propaganda channels, been one of the leaders of the immortal route, justified Russian aggression in Ukraine, participated in smuggling in eastern Ukraine," Kapo added.

Esakov had also been engaged in smuggling in the eastern part of Ukraine, the ISS, known in Estonia by its acronym Kapo, and was a leading member of the Immortal Regiment (Russian: Bessmertny Polk) organization, which has regularly commemorated May 9, "Victory Day" in Russia, with processions and gatherings displaying pro-Kremlin insignia and slogans – a practice now banned under Estonian law.

The ISS post included security photos of him being handed over at a border checkpoint on Estonia's frontier with Russia and having his Russian passport checked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Estonians abroad

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:15

Kalev Stoicescu: The horrible end of endless horror

11:42

More than 28,400 civil servants working in Estonia last year

11:16

Chief prosecutor: Swedbank money laundering article harmed investigation

10:55

Estonia's strawberry growers once again searching for pickers

10:14

55 ideas submitted to Tartu's participatory budget program

09:39

Journalists fined over Swedbank piece raises Estonia press freedoms worries

09:11

Supplementary budget bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

08:56

Inflation prompts unions to call for €700 minimum wage starting summer

08:05

Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

04.05

Dynamo Kyiv to play FC Flora in Ukraine benefit match

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings

08:05

Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

03.05

Tallinn population shrinks for first time in 15 years

04.05

Police to restrict traffic on Tallinn's Filtri tee on May 9

04.05

Why bring Tallinn Music Week to Narva?

04.05

Ambassador: Finland, Sweden joining NATO would create headaches for Russia

04.05

City dwellers increasingly ordering in at night

03.05

Two Tallinn public libraries start loaning out museum tickets for free

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: