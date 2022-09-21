Estonia expels another 'Kremlin provocateur'

Another "Kremlin provocateur" was expelled from Estonia and handed a five-year Schengen entry ban by the Internal Security Service (KAPO) this week.

The agency posted a photograph on Wednesday afternoon of Andrey Sushchev, a foreign citizen, being escorted out of the country by KAPO agents.

The social media post said he "constituted a threat to public order & national security".

Any foreign citizen in Estonia is required to observe our constitutional order. Together with @Politsei we expelled a Kremlin provocateur – Andrey Sushchev. Having constituted a threat to public order & national security, he also received a 5 year entry ban to the Schengen area. pic.twitter.com/HcWaNaKstd — Kaitsepolitseiamet (@kaitsepolitsei) September 21, 2022

Several other people have been given expelled from Estonia and given entry bans after showing support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine since the full-scale war began in February.

--

