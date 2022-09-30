Estonia expels 'Russian citizen and Kremlin provocateur'

Estonia expelled a Russian citizen described as a Kremlin provocateur by the security services on Friday, the second in two weeks.

The Internal Security Services (KAPO) named the man as Sergey Neprimerov on social media and posted photographs of him being escorted out of Estonia on Friday afternoon.

KAPO said Neprimerov's residence permit was withdrawn and he had been handed a five-year Schengen entry ban.

Republic of Estonia suffered a Russian occupation-annexation with sham elections in 1940. After 82 years we are still dealing with the aftermath. Today we expelled another Russian citizen and Kremlin provocateur - Sergey Neprimerov. pic.twitter.com/eyllVnpJWm — Kaitsepolitseiamet (@kaitsepolitsei) September 30, 2022

In a statement, the agency said it had repeatedly called on people living in Estonia not to participate in influence activities that support Russia's "divisive policy", calling such acts a "clear security threat".

"Unfortunately, Russian Federation citizen Sergey Neprimerov chose not to respect the constitutional order of the Republic of Estonia," KAPO said.

