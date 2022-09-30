Estonia expels 'Russian citizen and Kremlin provocateur'

Sergei Neprimerov.
Estonia expelled a Russian citizen described as a Kremlin provocateur by the security services on Friday, the second in two weeks.

The Internal Security Services (KAPO) named the man as Sergey Neprimerov on social media and posted photographs of him being escorted out of Estonia on Friday afternoon.

KAPO said Neprimerov's residence permit was withdrawn and he had been handed a five-year Schengen entry ban.

In a statement, the agency said it had repeatedly called on people living in Estonia not to participate in influence activities that support Russia's "divisive policy", calling such acts a "clear security threat".

"Unfortunately, Russian Federation citizen Sergey Neprimerov chose not to respect the constitutional order of the Republic of Estonia," KAPO said.

--

