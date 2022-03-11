Estonia asks people to report Russian, Belarusian spy recruitment attempts

Internal Security Services (ISS) headquarters in Tallinn.
Internal Security Services (ISS) headquarters in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's Internal Security Service (Kaitsepolitseiamet/ KAPO) is requesting border crossers report attempts by Russia and Belarus to recruit them for intelligence work.

The service wrote on social media on Friday that "Russian intelligence ramping up efforts on the Estonian border".

"As of today, we are publicly asking people crossing the border to report Russian/Belarusian intelligence attempts to recruit & establish contact

"It's better you come to us first with this info, before we come to you," the statement said.

The post features graphics that ask if people were requested to take pictures of Estonia's border infrastructure, have had contact with intelligence agencies or have suspicions of similar contacts.

"Estonia will help you, but first report malign activities of foreign countries," the poster says.

The post was published in English, Ukrainian, Estonian and Russian.

Reports can be made to info24@kapo.ee or the Police and Border Guard Board.

The warning comes two weeks after Russia's launched an unprovoked attack against Ukraine, starting a war between the two countries.

Editor: Helen Wright

