Estonia detains man suspected of donating drones to aid Russian Army

Drone (photo is illustrative).
Drone (photo is illustrative). Source: Rene Suurkaev / ERR
Estonia's Internal Security Service (KAPO) detained an Estonian-Russian dual citizen for attempting to donate commercial drones to the Russian Army, the agency said on Tuesday.

KAPO said it detained a middle-aged man who was crossing the border in southern Estonia on Saturday (May 28).

He is suspected of supporting Russian aggression under section § 91-1 (1) of the Penal Code and knowingly aiding Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

This can involve giving money or other material assistance to support Russia, KAPO head Harrys Puusepp said. 

On Monday, Harju County Court arrested the man at the request of the prosecutor's office.

Writing on Twitter on Tuesday, KAPO said the man was trying to donate drones to the Russian Army.

"Supporting Russian aggression in Ukraine in any way is punishable by the Estonian law and we will bring this into force," it wrote.

Prosecutor at the Public Prosecutor's Office Melinda Ülend said joining, participating in, or supporting a foreign act of aggression is punishable by a prison sentence of up to five years.

Criminal proceedings are conducted by the Public Prosecutor's Office and investigations by KAPO.

Editor: Helen Wright

