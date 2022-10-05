Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

News
Drone (photo is illustrative).
Drone (photo is illustrative). Source: Rene Suurkaev / ERR
News

Drones, confiscated by Estonia's security services from a man who crowdfunded to help the Russian Army, have been handed over to the Ukrainian Army, officials said this week.

The Internal Security Service (KAPO) wrote on social media: "Remember the drones we confiscated from a person trying to donate them for the Russian aggression in Ukraine? Well, these drones still made it to Ukraine. But the right way around and on the right side of the battlefront."

In July, Harju County Court handed a four-month prison sentence and an eight-month suspended sentence to a 43-year-old man called Vladimir, who, on May 11, posted on the social media site Vkontakte that he wanted to support Russia by buying drones.

"In the appeal, the man asked for money to be transferred to his bank accounts for the purchase of drones. Vladimir brought three drones with the money received as a result of the appeal to support the aggression, which he tried to deliver to the Russian Federation through the Koidula border crossing, but was detained at the border crossing," the court said.

The court believed Vladimir knowingly supported acts of aggression committed by a foreign country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:30

Estonian women's football team looking for success Baltic Cup

11:00

Norstat ratings: Support for EKRE continues to grow

10:28

Rising proportion of people of foreign origin now have Estonian citizenship

09:52

Minister: Nursing home workers should not be paid less than in healthcare

09:27

Forbes: Up to 700,000 citizens have left Russia since mobilization declared

09:17

Savings and loan association bankruptcy might hit 1,000 customers

09:01

Private care homes want service provider choice retained in reform

08:20

Ministry: Revocation of Metropolitan Eugene's residence permit possible

08:10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

04.10

Interior minister: Estonia prepared for arrival of more refugees

Watch again

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

Ukrainian refugees queuing for days at Estonian-Russian border

03.10

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientist of Estonian origin

04.10

FM: Estonia must be prepared for Russia to organize border provocations

03.10

Expert: Putin can't act alone in potential use of tactical nuclear weapons

04.10

Presidents: Estonia and Finland prepared for infrastructure attacks

03.10

German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

04.10

Waiting time for some car models in Estonia still over a year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: