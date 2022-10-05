Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

Drones, confiscated by Estonia's security services from a man who crowdfunded to help the Russian Army, have been handed over to the Ukrainian Army, officials said this week.

The Internal Security Service (KAPO) wrote on social media: "Remember the drones we confiscated from a person trying to donate them for the Russian aggression in Ukraine? Well, these drones still made it to Ukraine. But the right way around and on the right side of the battlefront."

In July, Harju County Court handed a four-month prison sentence and an eight-month suspended sentence to a 43-year-old man called Vladimir, who, on May 11, posted on the social media site Vkontakte that he wanted to support Russia by buying drones.

"In the appeal, the man asked for money to be transferred to his bank accounts for the purchase of drones. Vladimir brought three drones with the money received as a result of the appeal to support the aggression, which he tried to deliver to the Russian Federation through the Koidula border crossing, but was detained at the border crossing," the court said.

The court believed Vladimir knowingly supported acts of aggression committed by a foreign country.

