Estonian court finds three men guilty of supporting Russian aggression

Three men were found guilty of supporting Russian aggression by Harju County County on Thursday. One man was found to have purchased drones for the Russian military.

The court handed a four-month prison sentence and an eight-month suspended sentence to a 43-year-old man called Vladimir, who, on May 11, posted on the social media site Vkontakte that he wanted to support Russia by buying drones.

"In the appeal, the man asked for money to be transfered to his bank accounts for the purchase of drones. Vladimir brought three drones with the money received as a result of the appeal to support the aggression, which he tried to deliver to the Russian Federation through the Koidula border crossing, but was detained at the border crossing," the court said.

The court believed Vladimir knowingly supported acts of aggression committed by a foreign country.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, four months of which must be served immediately. The other eight months do not need to be served in prison if he does not commit another intentional crime in the next four years.

Vladimir must also pay €1,632.60 in procedural costs. The drones were confiscated.

Two other men who sent money to his bank account to purchase drones were convicted of aiding and abetting an act of foreign aggression.

They were both sentenced to five months in prison, which will only be served if they commit another intentional crime in the next year, and eight months of probation. They must pay approximately €1,200 in costs each.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!