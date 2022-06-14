Court annuls public transport mask-wearing fine

A court has upheld a complaint over a fine issued to a 14-year-old girl over non-compliance with the mask-wearing rule on public transport, earlier this year.

Viivika Siplane, spokesperson for the second-tier Harju County Court, told ERR Monday that the court had upheld the applicant's complaint in part, and annulled the decision in respect of the misdemeanor aspect.

The applicant was both advised and financially supported by family rights group the Foundation for the Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK) in drafting the complaint, the foundation's chief, Varro Vooglaid, told ERR.

The court decided not to change the decision in respect of any other part of the previous judgement – the misdemeanor ruling had resulted in a €20 fine.

Vooglaid had written a piece on the Objektiiv portal stating that the complaint had been filed in respect of a 14-year-old girl who had been fined for traveling on a county bus service, in early March when the requirement was still in place, without wearing a mask, adding the individual's reason for not complying with requirement was a medical condition.

In the court complaint, SAPTK's legal center had stressed that the mask-wearing requirement was not in-line with the terms of the constitution regarding a restriction on an individual's fundamental rights, adding that the court had not paid adequate consideration to this aspect of the case in its original ruling.

The mask-wearing requirement on public transport was lifted on April 3.

