LSM: Riga renames 'Moscow' park

A Riga park is to be renamed along more appropriate lines, given Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reports.

Latgale Gardens (Latgales parks) is now the name of what was formerly Moscow Gardens, situated south of the city center, LSM reported on its English-language page, following a ruling by Riga city council.

Latgale is a region of eastern Latvia, while the gardens in question are in fact returning to their original name, held during the inter-war period.

A brief vox pop revealed differing opinions on the renaming, including one member of the public who said that the process should be consistent and across the board. The district the park is located in is in fact called Maskavas Forštate.

Also in Riga, the section of street which is home to the Russian embassy is now called "Ukrainian Independence Street"

The country's interior minister, Marija Golubeva, also resigned at the start of the week over criticism over the way things were handled in connection with a prominent Soviet monument in the city center.

