Estonia lifts coronavirus mask restriction on Sunday

It will no longer be required to wear masks from Sunday (April 3), Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Saturday.

Writing on social media, the minister said Estonia has reached the "yellow level" of the government's risk matrix, which was the precondition for lifting the restriction.

"According to the decision of Thursday's cabinet meeting, we agreed that as soon as we reach the yellow risk level we will hold a remote session and the obligation to wear a mask will be removed the next day," Kiik told ERR.

He said the infection rate and the number of patients being treated in hospitals continues to decline, but emphasized rules must still be followed.

Currently, masks must be worn on public transport and in public indoor spaces.

Earlier this week, Kiik said the restriction was likely to be lifted on April 7.

The rule was set to be removed on April 1, because, while the infection rate was 1139.4 people 100,000 people over seven days putting it in the yellow level, the number of people being treated in hospital was above the target average of 30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!