Activist goes to court against government over coronavirus certificate

Head of non-governmental organization Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK) head and civic activist Varro Vooglaid turned to the courts against the government, challenging the constitutional use of coronavirus certificates.

"I would like to announce that I went to the courts on Wednesday against the Government of the Republic of Estonia, challenging the constitutionality of restricting the constitutional rights on the basis of the so-called infection safety certificates (COVID-19 certificates) and the constitutional principle that COVID-19 recovery is not considered as equal to the immunity from vaccination," Vooglaid wrote on social media.

"In the heart of the complaint is the fact that the certificates received after so-called vaccinations do not actually prove the person's infection safety and, therefore, do not fulfill the goal that it has been put to use in the context of restrictions as," Vooglaid explained.

"Moreover, a certificate of this kind works against infection safety by causing a false sense of security and allowing infected people abuse it, setting the health of other people at risk," the activist added.

Vooglaid is applying for the government's order no. 305 to be cancelled in full. He is represented by Paul Keres and Joonas Põder.

