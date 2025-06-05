Estonia expels Russian citizen to 'prevent and obstruct security threats'

Estonia's Police and Border Guard (PPA) said on Thursday that it had expelled a Russian citizen and accused him of contact with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

In a message posted on social media site X on Thursday, the Internal Security Service (Kaitsepolitseiamet/KAPO) said it had suggested the PPA revoke Sergei Filatov's residence permit. It said Filatov is a Russian citizen.

"FSB had established contact with Filatov. To prevent and obstruct security threats, we gave him a helping hand to return to [his] homeland," the agency wrote.

The message showed two photos of Filatov standing at a border point surrounded by three masked Estonian border guards.

The FSB is Russia's principal security agency.

Estonia also expelled a Russian ethnic nationalist deemed to be a security threat in April.

At the suggestion of KAPO, Police and Boarder Guard Board revoked the residence permit of Russian citizen Sergei Filatov for security reasons. FSB had established contact with Filatov. To prevent and obstruct security threats, we gave him a helping hand to return to homeland. pic.twitter.com/In0Tva5vAy — Kaitsepolitseiamet (@kaitsepolitsei) June 5, 2025

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!