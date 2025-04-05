Estonia expels Russian ethnic nationalist deemed security threat

In cooperation with the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS), the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) expelled Russian ethnic nationalist Konstantin Gorlov from Estonia overnight into Saturday.

Gorlov was expelled from Estonia after being deemed a threat to Estonia's national security and public order.

The PPA confirmed that his permanent residence permit was revoked, and he was also issued an entry ban.

On March 10, Harju County Court found Gorlov guilty of justifying an international crime on the social media platform TikTok and fined €800.

He was accused of publicly displaying a symbol associated with an act of aggression and genocide — an element of the coat of arms of the Russian Federation — during a livestream on TikTok directed at a public audience on August 18 of last year, the first-tier court reported.

Speaking to ERR on Saturday, ISS spokesperson Marta Tuul said that Konstantin Gorlov has incited interethnic hatred over an extended period of time, and posed a threat to Estonia's national security.

"The Estonian state had previously made it clear to Gorlov already that his conduct is in violation of the legal and ethical standards of the Estonian state," said Tuul.

"In 2022, the PPA revoked his weapons permit for security reasons, as he had systematically expressed loyalty and support for the Russian Federation over an extended period of time and his actions exhibited far-right tendencies," she noted.

According to the ISS spokesperson, Gorlov supports Russia's military and propaganda objectives and has connections with individuals working for Russia's intelligence services and military interests.

"Namely, Gorlov has established and developed a fighting club linked to the Russian Imperial Legion (RIL), whose training involves combat with cold weapons and medical skills," Tuul explained. "In addition, Gorlov is actively involved in promoting Russian propaganda on social media."

In a photo posted by the PPA on Saturday, Gorlov was pictured being escorted out of Estonia through the Koidula border checkpoint in Southeastern Estonia.

