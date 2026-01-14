Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

Estonia's Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO) on Wednesday said it had expelled two students it claimed were supporters of Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Republic regime from India and Pakistan.

In a post on the social media website X, the service posted two photographs of two men outside a detention center alongside masked officers.

The agency said one image was taken this winter, and the second last summer.

"The ISS, together with the police, expelled two supporters of the terrorist group Hezbollah and the Islamist regime of Iran from Estonia. Today, Pakistani citizen Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi was expelled, and last summer, Indian citizen Syed Shahid Musvi. Both were in Estonia under academic mobility programs," the post said.

It is not unusual for the ISS to publicly expel Russian citizens who it says have connections to Russia's intelligence agencies or pose a security threat, but it is more unusual for people of other nationalities to be publicly expelled.

In the ISS' most recent yearbook under the "Islamic extremism" section, it said the authorities revoked the e-residency status of four individuals, cancelled one residence permit and imposed an entry ban on another individual in 2024.

"Although Estonia's Muslim community has historically been peaceful, some previously moderate community members have recently shown signs of radicalisation due to external influences, including exposure to terrorist propaganda. A key trigger in 2024 was the conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organisation, which led to an increase in anti-Semitic sentiment. In response," the agency wrote, summing up the year.

Additionally, it said there were "significant changes" for the community.

"The long-standing imam stepped down from his role due to conflicts with other community members, his ties with Russian Islamic leaders, his promotion of Hamas narratives and actions driven by personal gain. These factors left no alternative but his departure," the agency wrote in the yearbook.

"KAPO also identified a foreign imam as a security risk to Estonia. His activities – driven largely by personal gain – were aimed at dividing the Estonian Muslim community and fuelling internal conflicts."

