X!

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

News
The Internal Security Service said it expelled Pakistani citizen Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on January 14, 2026.
The Internal Security Service said it expelled Pakistani citizen Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on January 14, 2026. Source: ISS/KAPO
News

Estonia's Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO) on Wednesday said it had expelled two students it claimed were supporters of Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Republic regime from India and Pakistan.

In a post on the social media website X, the service posted two photographs of two men outside a detention center alongside masked officers.

The agency said one image was taken this winter, and the second last summer.

"The ISS, together with the police, expelled two supporters of the terrorist group Hezbollah and the Islamist regime of Iran from Estonia. Today, Pakistani citizen Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi was expelled, and last summer, Indian citizen Syed Shahid Musvi. Both were in Estonia under academic mobility programs," the post said.

It is not unusual for the ISS to publicly expel Russian citizens who it says have connections to Russia's intelligence agencies or pose a security threat, but it is more unusual for people of other nationalities to be publicly expelled.

In the ISS' most recent yearbook under the "Islamic extremism" section, it said the authorities revoked the e-residency status of four individuals, cancelled one residence permit and imposed an entry ban on another individual in 2024.

"Although Estonia's Muslim community has historically been peaceful, some previously moderate community members have recently shown signs of radicalisation due to external influences, including exposure to terrorist propaganda. A key trigger in 2024 was the conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organisation, which led to an increase in anti-Semitic sentiment. In response," the agency wrote, summing up the year.

Additionally, it said there were "significant changes" for the community.

"The long-standing imam stepped down from his role due to conflicts with other community members, his ties with Russian Islamic leaders, his promotion of Hamas narratives and actions driven by personal gain. These factors left no alternative but his departure," the agency wrote in the yearbook.

"KAPO also identified a foreign imam as a security risk to Estonia. His activities – driven largely by personal gain – were aimed at dividing the Estonian Muslim community and fuelling internal conflicts."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14.01

Tallinn City Government pulls plug on several green turn-related projects

14.01

Fotografiska Tallinn opens exhibition in European Capital of Culture 2026 Oulu

14.01

Classic Estonian movie 'Dead Mountaineer's Hotel' selected for Berlin Film Festival

14.01

Documentary about Eurovison stars Puuluup to premiere at DocPoint Tallinn

14.01

Estonia's FM slams idea of EU-Russia envoy as 'dangerous'

14.01

South Estonian hospital sees influx of foreigners after Cyprus handball team accident

14.01

Watch live: 2026 European Figure Skating Championships from Sheffield Updated

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

14.01

Debt collectors and banks have different expectations for new credit register

14.01

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.01

Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

13.01

Israeli citizen gets into hot water trying to bring samovar to Estonia

14.01

Estonia's population fell by over 7,000 in 2025

14.01

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

13.01

Estonia's recent snowy weather may also be a boon to invasive slugs

14.01

Watch live: 2026 European Figure Skating Championships from Sheffield Updated

14.01

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good

14.01

Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

14.01

'Dreaming' drunk driver flees police to dodge breathalyzer test

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo