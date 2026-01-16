X!

Gallery: Iranians in Estonia rally in support of protests in front of US embassy

News
Iranians in Estonia rally outside the US. Embassy in Tallinn in support of nation-wide protests in their homeland.
Open gallery
18 photos
News

Estonia's Iranian community held a demonstration on Friday in support of people taking part in a wave of deadly protests across Iran and to call on the international community to take action.

Around 30 to 40 people holding U.S. flags and pre-Islamic Republic Iranian flags, as well as signs supporting Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, gathered in front of the U.S. Embassy on Kentmanni tänav.

They also carried slogans calling for the liberation of Iran from the rule of the Islamist regime.

A description of the Facebook page created to organize the protest said the demonstration aimed to show solidarity with the Iranian people and to call on the U.S. and the international community to take immediate and concrete action.

The protests erupted across Iran on December 28 over soaring inflation, where the economy has been crippled by sanctions, before spiralling into one of the biggest challenges yet to the clerical establishment that has run Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

At least 2,435 protestors have been killed during more than two weeks of protests across the country, the BBC reported.

An internet and communications blackout has made it difficult to get a full picture of what is happening on the ground.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

