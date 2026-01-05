MP: Need to keep an eye on Greenland, Iran as well as Venezuela

The international situation is highly dynamic in the aftermath of the weekend's U.S. swoop to capture Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said.

Alongside Venezuela, developments on Greenland, which U.S. President Donald Trump has said his country "needs" for security purposes, has raised concerns. Iran, Taiwan and elsewhere also need to stay in focus, Mihkelson said.

"If these developments are not limited only to Venezuela, then certainly the world that protects Estonia the most — that is, the shield of international law to hold aggressors accountable — will today be significantly more fragile," Mihkelson told Vikerhommik on Monday morning.

Mihkelson referenced Trump's most recent statements on Greenland, made Sunday night.

"He mentioned that in the coming weeks the United States will be very interested in projecting its influence and power also toward Greenland. This has then led to very strong statements late last night from Nordic leaders, including [Finnish President] Alexander Stubb," Mihkelson said.

Mihkelson also pointed to China and how Xi Jinping will opt to act in the context of recent developments in Venezuela.

"Does what is happening right now provide some kind of pretext or justification for China to make sharper moves toward Taiwan. There are still many loose ends and questions. For example, closer to us, namely in the Middle East. The unrest currently taking place in Iran and what we have seen from the movements of the United States Air Force over the past couple of days. It cannot be ruled out that we will also see developments in Iran."

At the same time, Mihkelson said he did not see any direct implications for Russia in the wake of the capture of Maduro. Only direct aid to Ukraine from the U.S., such as by providing Tomahawk cruise missiles, and alongside Europe, exerting pressure on Russia "above all in the economy," will have an effect there, he went on.

Since Venezuela has some of the world's largest crude oil reserves, in this area the impacts may be felt by Russia, he added.

"Since a very large focus by the Trump administration is still on gaining control over Venezuela's oil production, this could have very large impacts on global oil prices or energy carrier prices, through which there is naturally also an impact on Russia," Mihkelson said.

Mihkelson was also highly skeptical of Venezuela's vice president and current acting president, Delcy Rodríguez.

"She has been a very close associate of both [former president Hugo] Chávez and Maduro. When you speak to Venezuelan analysts or listen to their analyses, they state that this woman has observed torture. She has very concretely carried out everything that Maduro has done in the office of president. So the question is whether the Venezuelan people themselves have any opportunity to say or decide anything about their future."

Trump had announced on Saturday the U.S. "large scale" strike against Caracas, which happened early in the morning U.S. time and led to the capture of Maduro and his wife. The U.S. accuses Maduro of leading "an international drug trafficking organization," which he denies.

On Saturday, Mihkelson said it was "an extremely serious event with far-reaching consequences" and one which "raises questions about international law and how it protects states today," particularly small states like Estonia.

"It seems we are witnessing a rapid rise in global turbulence. The stakes are high, and the outcome is not yet clear. But the world order is not going to remain as we know it," Mihkelson noted on his social media account.

Stop the threats

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has told Trump to "stop the threats" over Greenland after a new round of comments about the annexation of the arctic island.

"It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the need for the United States to take over Greenland", she said adding: "The US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom."

She made her comments after Katie Miller - the wife of one of Trump's aides, Stephen Miller - tweeted a map of Greenland in the colours of the American flag alongside the word "SOON".

Trump said Sunday while aboard Air Force One: "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) showed support for Denmark and Greenland on Monday morning, along with ministers from the Nordics, writing on X: "Greenland is an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and no decisions concerning Greenland can be made without the involvement of both Greenland and Denmark."

Finnish President Alexander Stubb tweeted that "No one decides for Greenland and Denmark but Greenland and Denmark themselves."

