Minister: Estonian soldiers will not go to Greenland to fight Americans

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said that Estonian Defense Forces personnel will go to Greenland to show Denmark is capable of ensuring the Arctic island's security against threats, not to defend it from the U.S.

Denmark has launched a series of exercises in Greenland, an autonomous territory of its kingdom, amid threats from the U.S. to annex the island for security purposes. Both countries are members of NATO. Several allies have pledged to send forces at Copenhagen's request.

On Thursday, Pevkur said Estonia is involved in the planning of the Arctic Endurance exercises and could send between five and 10 personnel if necessary.

He said it is "absolutely right" that NATO defends every part of its territory.

"ISo naturally, NATO as a whole continues to operate on the principle of 'all for one and one for all.' If the security situation calls for an increased presence of NATO allies in Greenland, then NATO allies are prepared to do so – and to demonstrate that commitment, including to NATO's largest ally, the United States. The message is clear: together, both the United States and European allies defend every inch of NATO territory, starting from the very first inch," Pevkur told ERR.

He stressed that sending troops to Greenland does not mean they would be deployed to fight alongside or against U.S. soldiers. "Definitely not," the minister said.

"What we are talking about right now is participation in an exercise. NATO exercises take place across NATO territory quite regularly, and the current exercise, Arctic Endurance, is an opportunity for Nordic and European countries to show solidarity and to demonstrate that we're ready to scale up the exercise quickly if necessary. And also to swiftly redeploy troops from one part of NATO territory to another to rehearse various tasks. So in that sense, of course, no one is planning for NATO countries to be engaged in combat with one another," Pevkur said.

Very real threat

ERR asked whether Pevkur considered the threats posed by Russia and China in the region to be credible and relevant today.

"If you look at a map, it is clear to anyone that north of the Arctic Circle, there is a very real threat directed toward the United States, or more broadly, North America. No one denies this. That's why, for instance, Greenland, northern Norway, Svalbard, and Iceland play a very important role in North American security. Just as they also play an important role in Northern European security. Naturally, it is in the alliance's interest for the North Atlantic area as a whole to be secure and under control," the defense minister said.

He added that it is NATO's shared responsibility to ensure the region's security.

If the United States—which President Trump has also said—wishes to use Greenland as part of its Golden Dome system [a planned large-scale U.S. air defense system] to enhance America's own security, then I believe the Kingdom of Denmark is certainly ready to cooperate. And that, in turn, enhances the security of the entire alliance, including Canada," he said.

Pevkur did not want to speculate on how developments surrounding Greenland might progress, saying it is more important to focus on the ongoing negotiations between Copenhagen and Washington.

"The prerequisite for those negotiations must be that our task right now is to strengthen our alliances and to send a clear message to Russia, China, and any other potential adversaries that NATO is united. And if any part of NATO territory — whether in our region, the Baltic Sea area, or the North Atlantic — requires increased attention, then we, as an alliance, are ready," the minister said.

"Therefore, the 'all for one and one for all' principle naturally applies: if one NATO ally is attacked — whether through Greenland in the case of Denmark or through Svalbard in the case of Norway — then all allies will respond. That's exactly what NATO's defense plans are for. And the United States, including under President Trump, has reaffirmed its commitment to NATO and its allies, and has signed all those same defense plans that cover the protection of NATO territory," Pevkur concluded.

Pevkur said the exact number of Estonian troops participating in the exercise would be determined on Friday after a phone call between the commanders of the Danish and Estonian defense forces.

