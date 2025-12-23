Baltics show solidarity with Denmark after Trump nominates Greenland envoy

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania stressed solidarity with Denmark and Greenland on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump nominated an envoy to the Arctic island, reawakening discussions about annexation.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has revived his long-standing interest in Greenland, citing its strategic location and mineral wealth. He has said he would like to annex the vast island, which is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, a NATO member and U.S. ally.

On Monday, Jeff Landry, the Republican governor of Louisiana, was announced as the U.S. envoy to Greenland. "It's an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S," he said in a message to Trump on X.

In response to a question from the BBC about Landry's role, Trump said the U.S. needs the territory for "national protection" and that "we have to have it".

Thank you @realDonaldTrump! It's an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S. This in no way affects my position as Governor of Louisiana! — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) December 22, 2025

Foreign ministers from the three Baltic states and Finland shared messages of solidarity with Copenhagen and Nuuk on social media.

The U.S. is a key ally for all four countries and none of them mentioned the U.S. in their statements.

"Estonia stands firmly with Denmark and Greenland. Decisions concerning Denmark and Greenland are for Denmark and Greenland alone," Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahnka (Eesti 200) said.

"Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is a core principle of international law, and Estonia expects all states to honour this principle."

Estonia stands firmly with Denmark and Greenland. Decisions concerning Denmark and Greenland are for Denmark and Greenland alone.



Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is a core principle of international law, and Estonia expects all states to honour… — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) December 22, 2025

His Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys wrote: "Lithuania stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. Any decisions concerning Denmark and Greenland are only for them to make."

He continued: "Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. They are essential to global peace and stability. Lithuania is ready to work together with our partners and allies to strengthen Arctic security."

Lithuania stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. Any decisions concerning Denmark and Greenland are only for them to make.



Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. They are essential to global peace and… — Kęstutis Budrys (@BudrysKestutis) December 22, 2025

Latvian foreign minister Baiba Braže said: "Principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental to peace and stability, preventing wars and conflicts globally."

"Allies are committed to each other and our common security interests. It is for Denmark and Greenland to decide on matters relevant to them," she wrote.

Principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental to peace and stability, preventing wars and conflicts globally.



Allies are committed to each other and our common security interests.



It is for Denmark and Greenland to decide on matters relevant to them. — Baiba Braže (@Braze_Baiba) December 22, 2025

Finland's Elina Valtonen recalled her time living in Copenhagen 20 years ago. She highlighted Denmark's commitment to NATO and that the country sent troops to serve in the U.S.' wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Some were also killed in action.

"Over the years, Denmark truly has put some serious skin in the game and its people make great and trustworthy allies," she wrote.

"Self-evidently, it is for Denmark and Greenland to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland."

When I lived in Copenhagen some 20 years ago, I remember Denmark being a fierce ally of the US and in NATO, contributing troops to both Afghanistan and Iraq.



Not only did Denmark pay a high price for their involvement - with one of the highest per-capita losses of soldiers in… — Elina Valtonen (@elinavaltonen) December 22, 2025

The European Union's top diplomat, and former Estonian prime minister, Kaja Kallas reiterated the same points.

"Any changes to that status are for Greenlanders and Danes alone to decide. We expect all our partners to respect their sovereignty and territorial integrity and to abide by their international commitments, enshrined inter alia in the United Nations Charter and the North Atlantic Treaty," she wrote.

We continue to stand in solidarity with Denmark and Greenland.



Greenland is an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark. Any changes to that status are for Greenlanders and Danes alone to decide.



We expect all our partners to respect their sovereignty and territorial… — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) December 22, 2025

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!