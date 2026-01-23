EDF chief: No rush to send Estonian troops to Greenland

It is still unclear what joint military exercises in Greenland will look like and there is no need to send Estonian troops there urgently, said head of the Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Andrus Merilo.

A long-scheduled meeting of NATO military leaders met at the alliance's HQ on Thursday in Belgium, and ETV's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported that the dispute over Greenland has not affected day-to-day operations.

The discussions mostly focused on developing defense capabilities and supporting Ukraine.

It was business as usual, said Merilo, though even generals could not avoid the topic of Greenland.

"Greenland was naturally on the table for us, as it has come under such great public attention, but it's important to understand that there is no military threat to Greenland. Russia and China are not taking steps to occupy Greenland," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

This means there is no need to send troops to the island quickly.

"When Estonian soldiers will arrive in Greenland, we do not know. How long and what the exercise will look like, we actually do not know today, but there is no urgency and no need to rush anywhere," Merilo added.

He said that in the long term, Russia has an interest in the Arctic. While ideas are being exchanged on how to better defend the Arctic, NATO has not developed any new plans for it in recent weeks.

Last week, Estonia said it would send between five and 10 personnel to Greenland to participate in exercises.

--

