Estonia prepared to send troops to Greenland military exercises if requested

Estonia is contributing to the planning of the joint European military exercise in Greenland and would send a small number of military personnel if a request is received from Denmark, ministers said on Thursday.

President Donald Trump and his administration have repeatedly threatened to bring the semi-autonomous island, which is part of Denmark, under Washington's control. He claims the USA needs the territory for security reasons.

On Wednesday, Denmark and allied countries said they will increase their military presence in Greenland as part of expanded exercises to boost NATO's "footprint in the Arctic for the benefit of both European and transatlantic security". Sweden, Norway, France, and Germany have all pledged to participate.

"The Estonian Defense Forces are involved in the planning of the Arctic Endurance exercise taking place there," Michal said at the government's weekly press conference on Thursday.

So far, Denmark has asked Estonia to participate in exercise planning, but if another request comes to send military personnel, then that will certainly be done, he said.

"If Denmark has other requests, we are definitely ready to contribute according to our capabilities to ensuring security in the Arctic," Michal said, adding: "But Denmark has not made such a request."

Greenland. Source: Pixabay free/Bernd Hildebrandt

The prime minister said if the United States has security concerns related to the Arctic, these can be resolved within NATO's defense planning framework.

"My view is that NATO stands together and addresses these concerns together. I hope that remains the case," he said in response to a question about whether Estonia would be prepared to oppose the United States on the issue of Greenland's status

Michal stressed the question of Greenland's status is a matter of values and expressed hope that the situation would be resolved within NATO.

"The future of Greenland is for the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark to decide. NATO allies resolve such matters through mutual communication," the prime minister stressed, replying to a question from ERR.

Full solidarity

On Wednesday, a meeting between representatives from the U.S., Denmark and Greenland took place in Washington to discuss the matter. But there was no positive outcome.

"We didn't manage to change the American position," Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told reporters after the meeting. "It's clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland. We made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the Kingdom [of Denmark]."

Estonia's top officials have previously said they stand in "full solidarity" with Denmark and Greenland, but stopped short of criticising the USA.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) also told his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen that Estonia is ready, if necessary, to contribute to Greenland's security with its own troops.

"Estonia is convinced that all challenges related to the security of Greenland and the Arctic can best be addressed within the [NATO] Alliance, through strengthened collective defense planning and coordination among Allies. Estonia is ready to contribute to this with its own forces," the foreign minister said.

Pevkur: A handful of troops

Hanno Pevkur Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur told ERR that he has been in contact with his Danish counterparts in recent days.

"The commander of the Estonian Defence Forces received a request from the Danish Chief of Defense to participate in a planning meeting on Friday. As a result of the meeting, we will be able to see whether and what Denmark needs. We stand in solidarity with Denmark and support them as much as possible, but the specific needs will become clear on Friday," Pevkur said.

He said Estonia will provide Denmark with what it needs.

"Together with the Nordic countries, we support Denmark. They had previously planned an Arctic-related exercise, and now Denmark has expressed a desire to involve more NATO allies. We need to assess what the needs are, what the focus of the exercise is, and what role Estonia could play. Based on what we currently know, this is not about sending large contingents, but rather we are talking about sending a number of people that could be counted on one or two hands, if necessary," the minister said.

Pevkur said it is unlikely that Denmark will withdraw its forces based in Latvia as part of the Canadian-led battlegroup.

"I believe these activities are separate. The Greenland exercise has a different focus and is not directed at the allied operations taking place here in the Baltics involving all allies," he said.

This article was updated to add additional comments from Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur.

