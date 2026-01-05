Estonia 'stands in full solidarity' with Denmark after US' Greenland annexation comments

Leaders from the Nordic-Baltic countries, including Estonia, have issued statements of support for Denmark after repeated comments from the U.S. president and administration about the possibility of annexing Greenland.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of Greenland becoming an annexed part of the US, citing its strategic location and mineral wealth.

On Monday, the UK's BBC reported that Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had told the Washington administration to "stop the threats" over Greenland.

"It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the need for the United States to take over Greenland", she said, adding: "The US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom."

Frederiksen's comments came after Katie Miller – a right-wing podcaster, former aide to Trump during his first term and the wife of one of Trump's aides, Stephen Miller – shared a map of Greenland in the colours of the American flag alongside the word "SOON" on social media on Saturday.

Trump said Sunday while aboard Air Force One: "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it."

The comments come after the U.S. launched a raid on Venezuela on Saturday to remove its long-time president.

Full solidarity

Leaders from the Nordic and Baltic countries issued messages of solidarity with Denmark and Greenland on Monday morning, without directly mentioning the U.S.

They stressed Greenland and Denmark must decide on their own affairs.

Both Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tshakna (Eesti 200) said Estonia stands in full solidarity with "our Nordic-Baltic ally."

"Greenland is an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Decisions about Greenland belong to Greenland and Denmark alone," Michal wrote.

Tshakna commented: "Greenland is an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and no decisions concerning Greenland can be made without the involvement of both Greenland and Denmark."

At the end of December, the Baltics also showed solidarity with Denmark after Trump nominated a special envoy to Greenland.

