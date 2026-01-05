X!

Estonia 'stands in full solidarity' with Denmark after US' Greenland annexation comments

News
Greenland
Greenland Source: Thomas Ritter from Pixabay
News

Leaders from the Nordic-Baltic countries, including Estonia, have issued statements of support for Denmark after repeated comments from the U.S. president and administration about the possibility of annexing Greenland.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of Greenland becoming an annexed part of the US, citing its strategic location and mineral wealth.

On Monday, the UK's BBC reported that Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had told the Washington administration to "stop the threats" over Greenland.

"It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the need for the United States to take over Greenland", she said, adding: "The US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom."

Frederiksen's comments came after Katie Miller – a right-wing podcaster, former aide to Trump during his first term and the wife of one of Trump's aides, Stephen Miller – shared a map of Greenland in the colours of the American flag alongside the word "SOON" on social media on Saturday.

Trump said Sunday while aboard Air Force One: "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it."

The comments come after the U.S. launched a raid on Venezuela on Saturday to remove its long-time president.

Full solidarity

Leaders from the Nordic and Baltic countries issued messages of solidarity with Denmark and Greenland on Monday morning, without directly mentioning the U.S.

They stressed Greenland and Denmark must decide on their own affairs.

Both Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tshakna (Eesti 200) said Estonia stands in full solidarity with "our Nordic-Baltic ally."

"Greenland is an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Decisions about Greenland belong to Greenland and Denmark alone," Michal wrote.

Tshakna commented: "Greenland is an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and no decisions concerning Greenland can be made without the involvement of both Greenland and Denmark."

At the end of December, the Baltics also showed solidarity with Denmark after Trump nominated a special envoy to Greenland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

Former prosecutor: The Prosecutor's Office should apologize to police chiefs

12:33

Zoologist: Mouse and rat hardly every found in the same house

11:58

Wolves kill Tartu County pet dog in vicious attack

11:16

Karsten Staehr: The endless debate over Europe's backwardness

11:11

Estonia 'stands in full solidarity' with Denmark after US' Greenland annexation comments

10:37

2025 saw new cars sales cut in half in Estonia

10:05

Man who spray-painted 'Z' symbol on Estonia's Defense League HQ identified Updated

10:01

Tallinn Airport services 3.5 million passengers in 2025

09:28

MP: Need to keep an eye on Greenland, Iran as well as Venezuela

09:00

Former Estonian intelligence official: Baltic Sea cable damage incidental Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:00

Former Estonian intelligence official: Baltic Sea cable damage incidental Updated

02.01

Russian Orthodox priest banned from entering Estonia on security grounds

03.01

Illegally parked vehicles removed from Estonia's Koidula border crossing

04.01

Elron launches Tallinn–Tapa train connection

02.01

Estonia not joining Finland's initiative against EU nature restoration rules

04.01

Finland releases video of raid on vessel suspected of cutting Baltic Sea cables

02.01

Hedgehog declared Estonia's Animal of the Year for 2026

01.01

Two ship crew members arrested in Finland over Baltic Sea cable damage

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

04.01

Expert: US foreign policy a return to past practices

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo